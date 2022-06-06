Quest Resource : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
450 SEVENTH AVENUE , SUITE 509
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK
NY
10123
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
WYNNEFIELD SMALL CAP VALUE OFFSHORE FUND LTD
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
OBUS NELSON
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
LANDES JOSHUA
450 SEVENTH AVENUE
SUITE 509
NEW YORK, NY10123
X
Signatures
WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE, L.P. I By: Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC General Partner By: /s/ Nelson Obus, Managing Member
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE, L.P. By: Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC General Partner By: /s/ Nelson Obus, Managing Member
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
WYNNEFIELD SMALL CAP VALUE OFFSHORE FUND, LTD. By: Wynnefield Capital, Inc. By: /s/ Nelson Obus, President
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL, INC. PROFIT SHARING PLAN By: /s/ Nelson Obus, Co-Trustee
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC By: /s/ Nelson Obus, Managing Member
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL, INC. By: /s/ Nelson Obus, President
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Nelson Obus, individually
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Joshua Landes, individually
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
The Reporting Person directly beneficially 1,196,747 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share ("Common Stock") of Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, as the sole general partner of the Reporting Person, has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that the Reporting Person directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as co-managing members of Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that the Reporting Person directly beneficially owns.
(2)
The Reporting Person has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in 784,471 shares of Common Stock, which are directly beneficially owned by Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., as members of a group under Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., which maintains offices at the same address as the Reporting Person, is filing this statement jointly with the Reporting Person. Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, as the sole general partner of Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value L.P. directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as co-managing members of Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P. directly beneficially owns.
(3)
The Reporting Person has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in 302,924 shares of Common Stock, which are directly beneficially owned by Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., as members of a group under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act. Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., which maintains offices at the same address as the Reporting Person, is filing this statement jointly with the Reporting Person. Wynnefield Capital, Inc. as the sole investment manager of Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as principal executive officers of Wynnefield Capital, Inc., have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. directly beneficially owns.
(4)
The Reporting Person has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in 264,803 shares of Common Stock, which are directly beneficially owned by Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, as members of a group under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act. Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, which maintains offices at the same address as the Reporting Person, is filing this Form jointly with the Reporting Person. Mr. Obus and Mr. Landes, as co-trustees, has the power to vote and dispose of Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan's investments in securities and has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan directly beneficially owns.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:12 UTC.