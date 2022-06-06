Quest Resource : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) The Reporting Person directly beneficially 1,196,747 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share ("Common Stock") of Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, as the sole general partner of the Reporting Person, has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that the Reporting Person directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as co-managing members of Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that the Reporting Person directly beneficially owns.

(2) The Reporting Person has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in 784,471 shares of Common Stock, which are directly beneficially owned by Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., as members of a group under Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., which maintains offices at the same address as the Reporting Person, is filing this statement jointly with the Reporting Person. Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, as the sole general partner of Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P., has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value L.P. directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as co-managing members of Wynnefield Capital Management, LLC, have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P. directly beneficially owns.

(3) The Reporting Person has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in 302,924 shares of Common Stock, which are directly beneficially owned by Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., as members of a group under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act. Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., which maintains offices at the same address as the Reporting Person, is filing this statement jointly with the Reporting Person. Wynnefield Capital, Inc. as the sole investment manager of Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd., has an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. directly beneficially owns. Nelson Obus and Joshua Landes, as principal executive officers of Wynnefield Capital, Inc., have an indirect beneficial ownership interest in the shares of Common Stock that Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. directly beneficially owns.