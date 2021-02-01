QUEST WATER PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEPLOYMENT OF FIRST AQUATAP™ SYSTEM IN THE DRC

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap™ water purification, desalination, and distribution technology and the WEPS™ WaterMaker Atmospheric Water Extraction and Purification System, announced today an update to the Company’s press release dated May 21, 2019.



The strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions Inc. (“QWSI”), a wholly owned Canadian operating subsidiary of the Company, American Venture Mergers and Acquisitions, LLC (“AVMA”), and Kalo Products SARL (“Kalo”) has been duly organized and incorporated in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) as the AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL (the “Partnership”). The Partnership plans to fulfill and implement the parties’ commitment to install and operate the first 500 systems in Phase 1 of a multi-year implementation plan as originally proposed to DRC President Tshisekedi on July 26, 2019. The AQUAtap™ systems, to be co-branded “AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers”, will be installed in underserved rural communities throughout the DRC.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the Company’s supply chains. Construction work on the installation site also came to a standstill several times over the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the installation site is now ready and the first AQUAtap™ is currently in the DRC being prepared for installation at its site in an underserved community within the capital city of Kinshasa. This first AQUAtap™ is a milestone for the Partnership. The system is expected to provide clean, safe water to 2,400 residents at affordable, socially responsible prices.

“We believe that through the provision of clean water, our Partnership has the power to change lives. This first phase of our initiative in DRC is a demonstration of our belief in action,” commented John Balanko, Managing Director of AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL and CEO of Quest Water Solutions Inc. “The first AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Center in Kinshasa is more than a place to get clean water, it’s a commitment of our collective responsibility to help break the cycle of poverty and transform lives while building resilient and self-sufficient communities.”

The Partnership has signed a collaborative partnership agreement with the First Lady and her foundation in DRC, the Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi Foundation, to help promote this clean water initiative throughout underserved, rural communities of the country. Senator Guy Loando’s WIDAL Foundation has also partnered with the Company to help provide clean water to underserved neighborhoods in his home province of Tshuapa. Both Foundations hold a percentage ownership in the Partnership and are committed to assist the Company in making a lasting impact in DRC. Collaboration with these prestigious and respected Congolese Foundations further demonstrates the Partnership’s commitment to the country. The following link will direct the reader to a video that was written and produced by the AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership to promote this important clean water initiative – https://youtu.be/if4u8gU58Vw

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL

The AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL is a strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions, Inc. (Vancouver, BC), Dikembe Mutombo’s American Venture Mergers & Acquisitions, LLC (Phoenix, AZ), and Kalo Products SARL (Kinshasa, DRC). The Partnership merges the social mission of a non-profit with the market-driven approach of business for powering comprehensive growth, dignity, and potential while creating a new way of addressing the global water crisis. At the heart of the Partnership’s mission is active support for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations shared blueprint for peace and prosperity, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Partnership is accelerating progress toward the Global Goal of equitable access to safe, affordable drinking water. The objective of the Partnership is to provide a permanent and abundant source of clean, safe water to underserved rural communities throughout DRC at affordable, socially responsible rates via the installation of Quest’s solar-powered AQUAtap™ Water Purification & Vending systems referred to in DRC as “AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers”. The Partnership is committed to implementing data capture, monitoring, and fully transparent accountability of its business and financial operations to measure performance to specific success metrics. Local personnel will be hired to install, operate, maintain, and service the systems, facilitating further impact and socioeconomic benefits. The benefits arising from this decentralized, holistic, inclusive, and impactful approach will create shared value for both business and society.

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Centers

Quest’s AQUAtap™ systems are self-contained, solar-powered, decentralized water purification and distribution systems. The AQUAtap™ was designed primarily for use in rural or peri-urban locations where infrastructure is scarce or non-existent. The AQUAtap™ is a cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally sound turnkey solution that supplies a safe, reliable source of potable water. Each unit is fully autonomous, powered by state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels. The energy efficient AQUAtap™ is available in several configurations, depending on the application, the water source, and preferred distribution method. Each AQUAtap™ converts contaminated fresh water (via Ultrafiltration), brackish, or sea water (via Reverse Osmosis) into clean, purified drinking water at a rate of up to 100,000 litres per day. The systems are both modular and scalable in design, easily allowing for increased water production, and are designed to function in any environment and without any existing infrastructure. Housed in a custom, modular enclosure, a single solar-powered AQUAtap™ system will produce clean water for up to 5,000 people per day.

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Quest Water Solutions Inc., is an innovative water technology company that provides sustainable and environmentally sound solutions to water scarce regions. We use proven technologies to create economically viable products that address the critical shortage of clean water in water-scarce regions and developing nations. Quest’s goal is to address the vital issue of water quality and water supply by providing an alternative, sustainable source of pure water at the smallest possible environmental cost, while becoming a leading provider of decentralized, turnkey solutions using alternative energy for the production, purification, desalination, and distribution of clean, potable water. For more information, visit our website at www.QuestWaterSolutions.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under applicable securities laws. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: negative results from the Company's operations; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital; loss of management; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also refer to the risk factor disclosures and other disclosures outlined in the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

