Calgary, Alberta - Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Michael Binnion, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, "As we advance our high-impact projects, we are growing our conventional assets. Three (0.75 net) wells were completed at Kakwa Central this quarter and should be on production in late August. A new completion design and improved water handling lowered costs by 20% over last year to about $14 million per well. Using a similar approach, the operator at Kakwa North plans to drill three (1.5 net) wells this fall. We will review the final programs to assess our participation. With success, these wells could materially grow our existing production next year."

Commenting on developments in Quebec, he added, "Our carbon storage pilot application in Quebec is well-advanced. A program to find government funding for this project is underway. In what could be a positive development, the Government tabled Bill 69 on the responsible governance of energy resources in response to the impending electric energy shortfall. It requires an integrated plan for managing both electricity and natural gas supply in the province. The added natural gas supply requirement appears very positive and demonstrates a recognition of the long-term need for natural gas supply in Quebec."

Highlights

Three (0.75 net) wells completed at Kakwa Central

Government of Quebec introduces Bill 69 for the responsible governance of energy resources in Quebec

Average daily production of 1,559 boe per day(1) with adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.5 million

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for 80% of corporate production. Natural declines contributed to lower production volumes this year compared to last year when the Company tied-in one (0.25 net) well. Production averaged 1,559 boe/d for the quarter (2023: 1,978 boe/d) and 1,612 boe/d for the first half of the year (2023: 1,884 boe/d). The three (0.75 net) wells drilled and completed in the current year are expected to increase production in the latter half of the third quarter.

Lower production volumes and, to a lesser extent, lower natural gas prices, offset the increase in realized liquids prices resulting in lower revenue for the quarter and six months ended June 30 compared to last year. For the quarter, petroleum and natural gas sales totaled $8.8 million (2023: $10.7 million) and $17.8 million year to date (2023: $21.2 million). The lower revenue contributed to adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.5 million (2023: $5.3 million) in the quarter and $7.4 million for the first six months of the year (2023: $9.6 million).

The revenue also contributed to net income of $1.3 million for the quarter (2023: $1.7 million) and $1.1 million (2023: $2.6 million) for the first half of the year. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $7.0 million (2023: $2.5 million) and $9.7 million year to date (2023: $5.7 million).

The Company also reported on the pending renewal of its credit facility with a Canadian chartered bank. Following a preliminary review conducted in the second quarter, the Company anticipates its credit facilities will remain at $16 million. The renewal will take effect upon receipt of the final requisite approvals in the third quarter. The effective interest rate on the facility for the first half of 2024 was 8.16% (2023: 7.74%). As at June 30, 2024, effectively no amounts were drawn on the facility and the Company held unrestricted cash and term deposits of $37 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a net working capital surplus of $27.6 million (2023: $28 million surplus).

The term "adjusted funds flow from operations" and "working capital surplus" are non-IFRS measures. Please see the reconciliation elsewhere in this press release.

