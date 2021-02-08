Log in
QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD.

(QEX)
QuestEx Gold pper : February 2021 Corporate Presentation

02/08/2021
Exploring for World Class Gold and Copper

In British Columbia

Cautionary Statement

Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of QuestEx Gold & Coper Ltd. ("QuestEx"). This summary may include forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the advancement of mineral exploration, development and operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although QuestEx believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. For further information on the nature of such risks and uncertainties, refer to QuestEx's Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which may be obtained from QuestEx's website at www.questex.caor on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.The information contained in this summary was current at the date of publication. QuestEx does not warrant or make any representations as to the ongoing accuracy of this information, the validity or completeness of any facts or information contained in this summary. QuestEx may revise this information in subsequent publications but does not assume the obligation to update any information. QuestEx shall not be liable or responsible for any claim or damage, direct or indirect, special or consequential, incurred by the reader arising out of the interpretation, reliance upon or other use of the information contained in this summary. This information is not intended to be and should not be construed in any way as part of an offering or solicitation of securities. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada, the United States or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the information contained in this summary.

*Adjacent Properties: This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which QuestEx has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

  • Readers are cautioned that the exploration targets at the Company's British Columbia properties are early-stage exploration prospects, conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
    ***Historical information contained in this presentation, maps or figures regarding the Company's project or adjacent properties cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation Tony Barresi, P. Geo., Consultant of the Company, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.

  • Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.

COVID 19 Virus Risks "QuestEx is taking appropriate measures to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our Company. QuestEx is following guidance and directives as updated by federal, regional and provincial health authorities in respect of general and exploration property specific protocols. We are seeking guidance from First Nations that we work with on new guidelines." Joseph Mullin, CEO

2

Capital Structure

TSX Venture Trading Symbol

QEX.V

Shares Outstanding

24.55M

Options issued and Outstanding

1.91M

Warrants issued and Outstanding

4.11M

Share Price

$0.63 (As at Feb. 5 2020)

Market Capitalization

$15.47M

Working Capital

$2.53M (As at Sept. 30, 2020)

Newmont

16.1%

Konwave Gold Equity Fund

7.1%

& Gold 2000 Fund

3

Corporate Strategy and Value Drivers

  • Build shareholder value through advancement of our large and diverse property portfolio
  • Value Drivers:
    • Increase value of properties through discovery
    • Increase corporate assets through resource definition
    • Monetization of properties through sale or joint venture with major mining companies
    • Leverage technical expertise and innovative techniques to identify new exploration opportunities
    • Acquisition of undervalued/underexplored high- potential properties in safe jurisdictions

"QuestEx is positioning itself for strong growth in 2021, with an expected maiden resource on the Inel gold-silver showing, and an aggressive multi-property exploration drill program led by our newly assembled and outstanding technical team"

Joseph Mullin, CEO & Director

"QuestEx has one of the largest and most enviable property portfolios of any company in our sector. In the last year we have attracted industry leading talent who are fully engaged in a systematic and scientific approach to unlocking the exploration and discovery potential on our properties"

Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo, President & Director

Near-Term Value Drivers

  • Publishing of maiden gold resource for Inel
  • Aggressive exploration programs targeting high-grade gold, as well as bulk-tonnageCu-Au targets on KSP and Sofia properties
  • Leverage large property position in the Red Chris District while it is experiencing a dynamic period of discovery and consolidation
  • Advance the Rum & Coke property, which is adjacent to Kodiak Copper's MPD project
  • Potential JV's on extensive property package

4

The Right Team for Discovery

Joseph Mullin

Mr. Mullin began his career at Goldman Sachs, WL Ross / Invesco, and Millennium Global. Most recently he was the CEO of Buckingham Copper Corp. He is a

CEO and Director

director of Firefox Gold Corp and Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. Mr. Mullin has an A.B. from Harvard University

Dr. Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo,

Dr. Barresi is a geologist with over 15 years of precious and base metal exploration experience. He has conducted successful exploration programs on

President and Director

grassroots and brownfield projects, and specializes in exploring for porphyry, epithermal gold and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits.

Tim Thiessen, CPA

Mr. Thiessen, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, has over 23 years of international accounting and finance experience, with

CFO & Corporate Secretary

the last 16 years in the mining industry.

David Fleming, P.Geo.

Dave has over 35 years of experience in the mineral exploration and resource development industry. Mr. Fleming holds a B.Sc. Geology from University of

Interim VP Exploration

British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with APEGBC.

Dr. Fletcher Morgan

Dr. Morgan is a qualified management consultant and registered broker. He has over 10 years of experience in junior companies as a director, EVP and

Chair, Board of Directors

advisor. Dr. Morgan is currently a partner of Elemental Capital Partners LLP.

John Bradford, M.Sc. P.Geo

John Bradford brings over 35 years of mineral exploration experience. He has worked for a variety of public and private companies in senior management

Technical Advisor

roles. His geological expertise include project generation and evaluations. He has worked throughout the Canadian Cordillera as well as eastern Canada,

Nevada, Mexico, South America and China.

Dr. James Oliver, Ph,D, P.Geo.

Jim is an international mineral deposit specialist with over 36 years of post graduation experience in mineral exploration. Mr. Oliver holds a BA from Simon

Technical Advisor

Fraser University, an Honours B.Sc. Geophysics-Geology from the University of British Columbia, a M.Sc. and a Ph.D. Geology from Queens University.

Todd Ballantyne

Mr. Ballantyne is a consulting geophysicist with over 32 years of global experience in mineral exploration and founder of in3D Geoscience Inc. Mr. Ballantyne

Geophysical Consultant

holds a B.Sc. Geophysics from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with APEGBC.

Steven Kramar, M.Sc., P.Geo

Mr. Kramar has over 10 years of experience in the mineral exploration and resource development industry. He has served in Project and Senior Geologist

Senior Geologist

roles for junior mining companies operating in Yukon, Alaska and Western Canada, in the base and precious metal space.

5

An Enviable Property Portfolio

Located in the two most prospective metallogenic regions in British Columbia

Toodoggone

Golden Triangle

British

Columbia

0300

kilometers

6

  • QuestEx has 5 Principal Projects located within the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas in Northwest BC;

Including the third largest land package in the Golden Triangle behind only Seabridge Gold and Pretium Resources

  • Significant Regional Infrastructure & Mine Development

Current mine operations at Newcrest Mining's Red Chris open-pitcopper-gold mine and Pretivm's Brucejack high-grade underground gold mine

Highway access to a port, regional 287 kV powerline, experienced mining workforce

  • District-ScaleDiscoveries Under Feasibility by Major Companies

Some of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper-gold deposits in the world are located in the Golden Triangle at KSM (Seabridge Gold) and Galore Creek (Newmont-Teck); World

famous high-grade Eskay Creek under re-development (Skeena Resources), new world- class discoveries e.g. Saddle North (GT Gold), and Goldstorm (Tudor Gold)

  • Major Companies Competing for Exploration & Development Property

Newmont Corp. (59.3B Market Cap), Newcrest Mining (20.3B), Teck Resources (12.3B)

Project Locations - in good company

World Class Copper and Gold Deposits

Bronson-Sulphurets (Early Jurassic)

  • BruceJack Mine: 4.2 M oz Au P&P reserves
  • KSM: 2.2 BT grading 0.21% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au P&P reserves >7.5BT M&I resources in 4 porphyry deposits

Toodoggone (Early Jurassic)

  • Kemess: 218 MT @ 0.22% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au mined
  • Kemess UG: 107.38 MT @ 0.27% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au P&P

Red Chris Mining District (Alkalic - Late Triassic)

  • Red Chris Mine: >1.8 BT M&I + Inf mineral resource; proven & probable reserves 301.5 MT @ 0.36% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au

March 10, 2020 NR: DH RC611

276m @ 1.7% Cu, 3.3 g/t Au in East Zone high grade core at depth

  • Saddle North 4.79 Blbs copper and 1.81 and 2.98 Blbs copper and 8.9 Moz gold - 2020

Dease Lake

Saddle N

North ROK

Telegraph

Castle

Mabon Red Chris District

Creek

Donnelly

ROK-Coyote

Red Chris

Schaft Ck

Sofia

Galore Ck

Lawyers

Toodoggone

Snip

Kemess

QuestEx Properties

KSP

EskayKSMCkBronson-Sulphurets

Brucejack

Granduc

0

40 Km

Stewart

Red Mountain

7

Inel - Maiden Gold-Silver Resource in 2021

Milestones Toward Inel Resource:

  • GeoSim Services has been contracted to produce resource estimate
  • Initial data evaluation indicates that the current drill database can support a compliant resource
  • A 2020 LiDAR survey provides the topographic control necessary for a resource
  • The key geological elements at Inel have been determined and are being modeled in 3D to constrain the future estimate

2021 Exploration

  • A 2,000+ metre drill program is planned for Inel with the intention of bringing under-sampledhigh-grade, and surrounding medium grade mineralization into the global resource

8

Toodoggone Porphyry & Gold Potential

Sofia Property

2021 plans: 2,000 + m drilling of high-grade gold targets and 1,000 + m drilling of porphyry Cu-Au target

100% owned, 91 km2 in the prolific Toodoggone Mining District

Historic exploration 1999-2007: 29 drill holes - 4,888.5m

The Toodoggone District

Kemess South Mine: past producer (1998-2011)

218 MT @ 0.22% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au mined by open pit; 3 Moz Au, 784 Mlbs of Cu produced

Major players in the district include Freeport McMoran, Centerra Gold, Benchmark Metals, Amarc Resources, Evergold

Mineralized corridors with high grade Au-Ag veins are underexplored (e.g Sofia, Baker, Shasta, Lawyers)

Sofia represents an excellent opportunity with under-explored high- grade, low-sulphidationAu-Ag vein corridors and underlying porphyry Cu-Au targets

9

Toodoggone Gold-Silver and Copper Potential

• 6.5 X 4.0 km hydrothermal system

• Low Elevation Porphyry

(e.g. 0.12% Cu, 0.08 gpt Au / 39m)

• High Elevation Lithocap with High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold & Copper Mineralization

(e.g. 0.08% Cu, .42 gpt Au / 21.2m)

• Flanking Low Sulphidation

Epithermal Gold Veins

(e.g., 3.5 gpt Au, 33.1 gpt Ag / 11.6m)

Red Chris District - An Advanced Exploration and Mining District

QuestEx Gold & Copper

CASTLE

Castle East

Castle

Gordon

CGZ

QC Quash

Pass

Horn

Donnelly

GJ KEY CLAIMS:

QuestEx/NEWCREST

Newcrest Red Chris Mine

North ROK

August 2019 purchase of a 70% interest from Imperial

Metals in the Red Chris mine property for US$804M

May 2020 NR: East Zone deposit intersected at depth;

DDH RC611-276m @ 3.30 g/t Au, 1.77% Cu from 684m

GT Gold Corp (market cap. as of Jan 8 2021, ~ C$291M)

Saddle South epithermal Au-Ag and Saddle North porphyry

Cu-Au systems discovered 2016-2017

Saddle S Iskut

Saddle North Maiden Resource with 4.79B Lbs copper and

Saddle N

Mabon

1.81 and 2.98B lbs copper and 8.9M oz gold - 2020

Saddle North PEA - expected 1st quarter 2021

Coyote

Saddle South Maiden Resource expected 2021

Newcrest Donnelly Deposit

Newcrest and Skeena Resources closed a C$9M purchase

agreement in May 2020 for the Donnelly Cu-Au deposit

Red Chris

Skeena deal includes several porphyry Cu-Au prospects

Gin

and high-gradeAu-Ag-Cu-Zn-Ba targets on western claims

QuestEx is poised for discovery through aggressive,

systematic exploration advancing targets and

deposits in the Red Chris District

11

Red Chris District - QuestEx's Castle Project

Castle Alteration Zone (CAZ)

  • 6 km long composite pluton; variably altered, mineralized and structurally disrupted
  • Lithogeochemistry and hyperspectral data as vectors to productive porphyries

Moat

  • Elevated Au-As in soil (up to 640 ppb Au) west of the Saddle South Au-Ag system
  • Mapping, infill soil sampling and IP surveying

Castle South

  • IP chargeability high in uTr Stuhini sediments with elevated As-Mo +/- Cu in soil
  • Blind target under Stuhini cover?

QCW

  • Au-As-Zn-Cu-Sbin NW oriented structures at the western limit of the QC porphyry system
  • Up to 15.34 g/t Au at the claim boundary
    Gordon Extension
  • West of the Gordon Au-Ag vein system
  • 3.5m @ 19.9 g/t Au, 202.3 g/t Ag, 3.08% Cu, 5.31 % Zn in Gordon DDH 91-4

Castle

Gordon Ext

Gordon

QCW

QC Porphyry

Horn

Castle Saddle Trend - 10 km Long

CAZ

Saddle North

Castle

Saddle South

Castle East

Moat

Castle South

CGZ

Violet

Petal

Quash

Pass Gossan

Valleyside

12

Undervalued Relative to Peers

Current Market Cap

$15.47M

QEX Expenditures 2011-2020

$38.1M

Value of BC Mineral Assessment Credits

$19.6M

Significant value to be unlocked through

discovery in 2021

1,290 Km2 of mineral tenure in British Columbia

Earliest expiry year on all QuestEx core claims in the Golden Triangle is 2028

British Columbia Exploration Peers Market Capitalization

Market Capitalizations as January 8 2021

GT Gold $291M (Discovery and Resources)

Kodiak Copper Corp. $68M (Early Stage Exploration)

Brixton Metals $50M (Early Stage Exploration)

Dolly Varden $99M (Resources + Early Stage exploration)

Talisker Resources $76M (Exploration of former producer, plus early stage) Scottie Gold Resources $34M (Early Stage Exploration)

13

Corporate Summary

  • One of the best land packages in pre-eminent and productive metallogenic belts in British Columbia, Canada. The "Golden Triangle" & the Toodoggone Mining District.
  • Projects adjoin or are proximal to new discoveries, and mining centres.
  • The projects have the right geology and very positive exploration results to date but remain underexplored.
  • Aggressive multi-property drill programs planned for 2021

There are numerous open or unresolved anomalies and target areas on QuestEx properties that

require focused, systematic exploration to advance and prioritize as drill targets

  • Significantly Undervalued - Management continues to evaluate options to unlock value
  • Important ongoing consultation and communication with Tahltan Nation partners for work alliances, access agreements and future development

14

Corporate Office:

#666 Burrard St. Suite 500 Vancouver, BC V6C 3P6

info@QuestEx.ca

www.QuestEx.ca

TSX-V: QEX

Disclaimer

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,34 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,49 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 78,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph E. Mullin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Barresi President & Director
Tim Thiessen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Fletcher Morgan Chairman
Cecil Robert Bond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD.18.18%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.99%47 822
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.69%39 680
POLYUS-4.17%26 241
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.43%18 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.68%17 221
