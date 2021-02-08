QuestEx Gold pper : February 2021 Corporate Presentation
Exploring for World Class Gold and Copper
In British Columbia
Cautionary Statement
Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of QuestEx Gold & Coper Ltd. ("QuestEx"). This summary may include forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the advancement of mineral exploration, development and operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although QuestEx believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. For further information on the nature of such risks and uncertainties, refer to QuestEx's Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which may be obtained from QuestEx's website at www.questex.caor on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.The information contained in this summary was current at the date of publication. QuestEx does not warrant or make any representations as to the ongoing accuracy of this information, the validity or completeness of any facts or information contained in this summary. QuestEx may revise this information in subsequent publications but does not assume the obligation to update any information. QuestEx shall not be liable or responsible for any claim or damage, direct or indirect, special or consequential, incurred by the reader arising out of the interpretation, reliance upon or other use of the information contained in this summary. This information is not intended to be and should not be construed in any way as part of an offering or solicitation of securities. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada, the United States or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the information contained in this summary.
*Adjacent Properties: This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which QuestEx has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Readers are cautioned that the exploration targets at the Company's British Columbia properties are early-stage exploration prospects, conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
***Historical information contained in this presentation, maps or figures regarding the Company's project or adjacent properties cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.
Qualified Persons
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation Tony Barresi, P. Geo., Consultant of the Company, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.
COVID 19 Virus Risks "QuestEx is taking appropriate measures to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our Company. QuestEx is following guidance and directives as updated by federal, regional and provincial health authorities in respect of general and exploration property specific protocols. We are seeking guidance from First Nations that we work with on new guidelines." Joseph Mullin, CEO
Capital Structure
TSX Venture Trading Symbol
QEX.V
Shares Outstanding
24.55M
Options issued and Outstanding
1.91M
Warrants issued and Outstanding
4.11M
Share Price
$0.63 (As at Feb. 5 2020)
Market Capitalization
$15.47M
Working Capital
$2.53M (As at Sept. 30, 2020)
Newmont
16.1%
Konwave Gold Equity Fund
7.1%
& Gold 2000 Fund
Corporate Strategy and Value Drivers
Build shareholder value through advancement of our large and diverse property portfolio
Monetization of propertiesthrough sale or joint venture with major mining companies
Leverage technical expertiseand innovative techniques to identify new exploration opportunities
Acquisition of undervalued/underexplored high- potential properties in safe jurisdictions
"QuestEx is positioning itself for strong growth in 2021, with an expected maiden resource on the Inel gold-silver showing, and an aggressive multi-property exploration drill program led by our newly assembled and outstanding technical team"
Joseph Mullin, CEO & Director
"QuestEx has one of the largest and most enviable property portfolios of any company in our sector. In the last year we have attracted industry leading talent who are fully engaged in a systematic and scientific approach to unlocking the exploration and discovery potential on our properties"
Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo, President & Director
Near-Term Value Drivers
Publishing of maiden gold resource for Inel
Aggressive exploration programs targeting high-grade gold, as well as bulk-tonnageCu-Au targets on KSP and Sofia properties
Leverage large property position in the Red Chris District while it is experiencing a dynamic period of discovery and consolidation
Advance the Rum & Coke property, which is adjacent to Kodiak Copper's MPD project
Potential JV's on extensive property package
The Right Team for Discovery
Joseph Mullin
Mr. Mullin began his career at Goldman Sachs, WL Ross / Invesco, and Millennium Global. Most recently he was the CEO of Buckingham Copper Corp. He is a
CEO and Director
director of Firefox Gold Corp and Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. Mr. Mullin has an A.B. from Harvard University
Dr. Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo,
Dr. Barresi is a geologist with over 15 years of precious and base metal exploration experience. He has conducted successful exploration programs on
President and Director
grassroots and brownfield projects, and specializes in exploring for porphyry, epithermal gold and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits.
Tim Thiessen, CPA
Mr. Thiessen, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, has over 23 years of international accounting and finance experience, with
CFO & Corporate Secretary
the last 16 years in the mining industry.
David Fleming, P.Geo.
Dave has over 35 years of experience in the mineral exploration and resource development industry. Mr. Fleming holds a B.Sc. Geology from University of
Interim VP Exploration
British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with APEGBC.
Dr. Fletcher Morgan
Dr. Morgan is a qualified management consultant and registered broker. He has over 10 years of experience in junior companies as a director, EVP and
Chair, Board of Directors
advisor. Dr. Morgan is currently a partner of Elemental Capital Partners LLP.
John Bradford, M.Sc. P.Geo
John Bradford brings over 35 years of mineral exploration experience. He has worked for a variety of public and private companies in senior management
Technical Advisor
roles. His geological expertise include project generation and evaluations. He has worked throughout the Canadian Cordillera as well as eastern Canada,
Nevada, Mexico, South America and China.
Dr. James Oliver, Ph,D, P.Geo.
Jim is an international mineral deposit specialist with over 36 years of post graduation experience in mineral exploration. Mr. Oliver holds a BA from Simon
Technical Advisor
Fraser University, an Honours B.Sc. Geophysics-Geology from the University of British Columbia, a M.Sc. and a Ph.D. Geology from Queens University.
Todd Ballantyne
Mr. Ballantyne is a consulting geophysicist with over 32 years of global experience in mineral exploration and founder of in3D Geoscience Inc. Mr. Ballantyne
Geophysical Consultant
holds a B.Sc. Geophysics from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with APEGBC.
Steven Kramar, M.Sc., P.Geo
Mr. Kramar has over 10 years of experience in the mineral exploration and resource development industry. He has served in Project and Senior Geologist
Senior Geologist
roles for junior mining companies operating in Yukon, Alaska and Western Canada, in the base and precious metal space.
An Enviable Property Portfolio
Located in the two most prospective metallogenic regions in British Columbia
Toodoggone
Golden Triangle
British
Columbia
0300
kilometers
QuestEx has 5 Principal Projects located within theGolden Triangle and Toodoggone areas in Northwest BC;
Including the third largest land package in the Golden Triangle behind only Seabridge Gold and Pretium Resources
Significant Regional Infrastructure & Mine Development
Current mine operations at Newcrest Mining's Red Chris open-pitcopper-gold mine and Pretivm's Brucejack high-grade underground gold mine
Highway access to a port, regional 287 kV powerline, experienced mining workforce
District-ScaleDiscoveries Under Feasibility by Major Companies
Some of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper-gold deposits in the world are located in the Golden Triangle at KSM (Seabridge Gold) and Galore Creek (Newmont-Teck); World
famous high-grade Eskay Creek under re-development (Skeena Resources), new world- class discoveries e.g. Saddle North (GT Gold), and Goldstorm (Tudor Gold)
Major Companies Competing for Exploration & Development Property
