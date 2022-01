Posted by qti.admin on January 14, 2022 Facebook 0 "> Twitter 0 Linkedin 0

The Globe and Mail is hosting Climate Change and the Private Sector on January 20. Questor's C.E.O., Audrey Mascarenhas, will be speaking on a panel outlining why and how businesses and industries can help lead the climate change response. #GlobePrivateSector #Questor

Sign-up: https://tgam.ca/GlobePrivateSector