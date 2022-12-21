Questor Technology Inc. Announces Delay in Completing Commissioning in Mexico

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), previously announced in November 2022, that it had started up two of the three waste heat to power facilities in Mexico and was working on rectifying a few small deficiencies so that final testing could be completed. These deficiencies were resolved in December, however the customer was not able to provide sufficient heat to run the power generation equipment for extended periods of time. For the third site, Questor is still waiting for certain materials to arrive. As a result, the customer has agreed to extend the letters of credit into 2023. Questor is working with its customer to complete the work in 2023.



About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

