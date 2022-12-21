Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Questor Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QST   CA7479461013

QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QST)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:40 2022-12-20 pm EST
1.150 CAD   -8.00%
07:01aQuestor Technology Inc. Announces Delay in Completing Commissioning in Mexico
GL
12/07Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in Canada
GL
12/07Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in Canada
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Questor Technology Inc. Announces Delay in Completing Commissioning in Mexico

12/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), previously announced in November 2022, that it had started up two of the three waste heat to power facilities in Mexico and was working on rectifying a few small deficiencies so that final testing could be completed. These deficiencies were resolved in December, however the customer was not able to provide sufficient heat to run the power generation equipment for extended periods of time. For the third site, Questor is still waiting for certain materials to arrive. As a result, the customer has agreed to extend the letters of credit into 2023. Questor is working with its customer to complete the work in 2023.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey MascarenhasAnn-Marie Osinski
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 571-1530Phone: (403) 539-4371
Facsimile: (403) 571-1539Facsimile: (403) 571-1539
Email: amascarenhas@questortech.comEmail: aosinski@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.


All news about QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.
07:01aQuestor Technology Inc. Announces Delay in Completing Commissioning in Mexico
GL
12/07Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in C..
GL
12/07Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in C..
AQ
12/07Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of A Tall Stack Unit in C..
CI
11/29Questor Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/29Questor Announces Third Quarter Results
GL
11/29Questor Announces Third Quarter Results
AQ
11/17Questor Technology Reports Purchase Orders for 2 Incinerator Units in Canada
MT
11/17Questor Technology Inc. Announces Sale of Two Incinerator Units in Canada
GL
11/17Questor Technology Inc. Announces Sale of Two Incinerator Units in Canada
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8,77 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
Net income 2022 -2,00 M -1,47 M -1,47 M
Net cash 2022 15,7 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Questor Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,15 CAD
Average target price 1,37 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Audrey Mascarenhas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann-Marie Osinski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
A. Stewart Hanlon Chairman
James Inkster Independent Director
Dave Das Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.-28.13%23
WASTE MANAGEMENT-5.58%64 769
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-6.75%41 093
TETRA TECH, INC.-14.48%7 809
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.12.81%6 108
GEM CO., LTD.-26.76%5 593