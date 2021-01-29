Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Questus Limited    QSS   AU000000QSS3

QUESTUS LIMITED

(QSS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14
0.024 AUD   0.00%
01:26aQUESTUS : Activity Report 31 Dec 2020
PU
01:26aQUESTUS : Appendix 4C – Quarterly
PU
01/07QUESTUS : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Questus : Activity Report 31 Dec 2020

01/29/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Activity Report

Quarterly activities report of entities

subject to Listing Rule 4.7C

Name of Entity

Questus Limited

ABN

Quarter Ended ("current quarter")

26 100 460 035

31 Dec 2020

4.7C.1 Details of business activities for the quarter

The company business activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 was the continuation of its involvement with the delivery and compliance management of Incentives issued by the Department of Social Services under the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS). The compliance is undertaken on behalf of individual property owners who rent their investment residential properties as NRAS properties. Questus receives a percentage of the total NRAS incentives as fees.

A summary of direct expenditure incurred on the NRAS activities

Amortisation & depreciation

8,701

Staffing expenses

297,944

Consultants

442,324

Insurance

16,337

Office costs

13,411

Rent and outgoings

8,992

787,709

4.7C.2 Period covered by a "use of funds" statement or expenditure program

During the quarter ended 31 December 2020 the company was not covered by a "use of funds" statement or expenditure program.

4.7C.3 Payments to, or to an associate of a related party

Mr David Somerville and Mr Graeme Goff are directors and beneficial shareholders of Questus Securities Pty Ltd. The Company has engaged the services of Questus Securities Pty Ltd to provide employee related services, and premises to the Company. The services include the provision of office premises, administration staff, compliance staff and directors.

Authorised by: The Board .

(Name of body or officer authorising release )

Date:

29 January 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Questus Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUESTUS LIMITED
01:26aQUESTUS : Activity Report 31 Dec 2020
PU
01:26aQUESTUS : Appendix 4C – Quarterly
PU
01/07QUESTUS : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
2020QUESTUS : AGM Chairmans Address November 2020
PU
2020QUESTUS : AGM Presentation November 2020
PU
2020QUESTUS : Appendix 4C – Quarterly
PU
2020QUESTUS : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
2020QUESTUS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
2020QUESTUS : Appendix 4G
PU
2020QUESTUS : ASX Extension to Voluntary Suspension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,00 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net income 2020 -0,21 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net Debt 2020 5,30 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,22 M 1,71 M 1,70 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart QUESTUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Questus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Somerville Non-Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Graeme Michael Goff CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Robert William Olde Non-Executive Director
Bee Hiang Lee Joint Secretary
Alexander James Kelly Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUESTUS LIMITED0.00%2
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.0.54%45 219
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-5.67%20 338
AMUNDI-7.34%15 077
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.8.72%13 745
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC14.10%11 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ