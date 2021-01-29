Questus : Activity Report 31 Dec 2020

Activity Report Quarterly activities report of entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7C Name of Entity Questus Limited ABN Quarter Ended ("current quarter") 26 100 460 035 31 Dec 2020

4.7C.1 Details of business activities for the quarter

The company business activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 was the continuation of its involvement with the delivery and compliance management of Incentives issued by the Department of Social Services under the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS). The compliance is undertaken on behalf of individual property owners who rent their investment residential properties as NRAS properties. Questus receives a percentage of the total NRAS incentives as fees.

A summary of direct expenditure incurred on the NRAS activities Amortisation & depreciation 8,701 Staffing expenses 297,944 Consultants 442,324 Insurance 16,337 Office costs 13,411 Rent and outgoings 8,992 787,709

4.7C.2 Period covered by a "use of funds" statement or expenditure program

During the quarter ended 31 December 2020 the company was not covered by a "use of funds" statement or expenditure program.

4.7C.3 Payments to, or to an associate of a related party

Mr David Somerville and Mr Graeme Goff are directors and beneficial shareholders of Questus Securities Pty Ltd. The Company has engaged the services of Questus Securities Pty Ltd to provide employee related services, and premises to the Company. The services include the provision of office premises, administration staff, compliance staff and directors.

Authorised by: The Board .

(Name of body or officer authorising release )