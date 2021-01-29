Questus : Appendix 4C – Quarterly

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
Questus Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
26 100 460 035
31 December 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1 Receipts from customers
470
1,727
1.2 Payments for
research and development
product manufacturing and operating costs
advertising and marketing
leased assets
(e)
staff costs
(344)
(857)
(f)
administration and corporate costs
(90)
(330)
Dividends received (see note 3)
Interest received
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(107)
(440)
Income taxes paid
Government grants and tax incentives
Other (provide details if material)
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating
(71)
100
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
entities
businesses
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
(1)
(d)
investments
(e)
intellectual property
(f)
other non-current assets
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
entities
businesses
property, plant and equipment
investments
intellectual property
other non-current assets
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
8
Dividends received (see note 3)
Other (provide details if material)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
0
7
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
Proceeds from exercise of options
Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
Proceeds from borrowings
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(23)
(44)
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
Dividends paid
Other (provide details if material)
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing
(23)
(44)
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
666
509
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(74)
100
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
0
7
(item 2.6 above)
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(21)
(44)
(item 3.10 above)
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
572
572
period
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
475
569
5.2
Call deposits
97
97
Bank overdrafts
Other (provide details)
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
572
666
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
385
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
0
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments
The Company has engaged the services of Questus Securities Pty Ltd, a Director Related Entity to provide employee related services, and premises to the Company. The services include the provision of office premises, administration staff, compliance staff and directors.
Appendix 4C Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
300
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
The Company has a Loan Facility with the Australia Property Mortgage Fund. The facility is secured over real property assets with a general security charge over Questus Limited, Questus Funds Management Ltd, Questus Capital Solutions Ltd and Questus Property Management Ltd. The facility expires on 31 December 2021. Interest is charged at 8% per annum
Lease finance facility is provided by Fuji Xerox and is secured over the assets provided. Interest is charged at 8% per annum and the lease expires in June 2023.
Insurance funding is provided by IQumulate Premium Funding. The funding is unsecured and interest is charged at 7.5%
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)
(71)
8.2
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)
572
8.3
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)
500
8.4
Total available funding (Item 8.2 + Item 8.3)
1,072
8.5
Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.4 divided by
15
Item 8.1)
8.6 If Item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer:
2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer:
