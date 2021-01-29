Log in
QUESTUS LIMITED

(QSS)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14
0.024 AUD
QUESTUS : Activity Report 31 Dec 2020
PU
QUESTUS : Appendix 4C – Quarterly
PU
QUESTUS : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
Questus : Appendix 4C – Quarterly

01/29/2021
Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Questus Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

26 100 460 035

31 December 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

470

1,727

1.2 Payments for

  1. research and development
  2. product manufacturing and operating costs
  3. advertising and marketing
  4. leased assets

(e)

staff costs

(344)

(857)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(90)

(330)

  1. Dividends received (see note 3)
  2. Interest received

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(107)

(440)

  1. Income taxes paid
  2. Government grants and tax incentives
  3. Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

(71)

100

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

  1. entities
  2. businesses

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

(1)

(d)

investments

(e)

intellectual property

(f)

other non-current assets

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

  1. entities
  2. businesses
  3. property, plant and equipment
  4. investments
  5. intellectual property
  6. other non-current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

8

  1. Dividends received (see note 3)
  2. Other (provide details if material)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

0

7

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

  1. Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
  2. Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
  3. Proceeds from exercise of options
  4. Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
  5. Proceeds from borrowings

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(23)

(44)

  1. Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
  2. Dividends paid
  3. Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

(23)

(44)

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

666

509

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(74)

100

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

0

7

(item 2.6 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(.......months)

$A'000

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(21)

(44)

(item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

572

572

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

475

569

5.2

Call deposits

97

97

  1. Bank overdrafts
  2. Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

572

666

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

385

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

0

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

The Company has engaged the services of Questus Securities Pty Ltd, a Director Related Entity to provide employee related services, and premises to the Company. The services include the provision of office premises, administration staff, compliance staff and directors.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify) - Equipment Lease Finance
    IQumulate - Insurance Funding
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

5,815

5,515

12

12

14

14

5,841

5,241

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

300

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The Company has a Loan Facility with the Australia Property Mortgage Fund. The facility is secured over real property assets with a general security charge over Questus Limited, Questus Funds Management Ltd, Questus Capital Solutions Ltd and Questus Property Management Ltd. The facility expires on 31 December 2021. Interest is charged at 8% per annum

Lease finance facility is provided by Fuji Xerox and is secured over the assets provided. Interest is charged at 8% per annum and the lease expires in June 2023.

Insurance funding is provided by IQumulate Premium Funding. The funding is unsecured and interest is charged at 7.5%

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(71)

8.2

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

572

8.3

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

500

8.4

Total available funding (Item 8.2 + Item 8.3)

1,072

8.5

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.4 divided by

15

Item 8.1)

8.6 If Item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Questus Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
