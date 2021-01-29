Questus : Appendix 4C – Quarterly

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 300

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The Company has a Loan Facility with the Australia Property Mortgage Fund. The facility is secured over real property assets with a general security charge over Questus Limited, Questus Funds Management Ltd, Questus Capital Solutions Ltd and Questus Property Management Ltd. The facility expires on 31 December 2021. Interest is charged at 8% per annum

Lease finance facility is provided by Fuji Xerox and is secured over the assets provided. Interest is charged at 8% per annum and the lease expires in June 2023.

Insurance funding is provided by IQumulate Premium Funding. The funding is unsecured and interest is charged at 7.5%

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) (71) 8.2 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 572 8.3 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) 500 8.4 Total available funding (Item 8.2 + Item 8.3) 1,072 8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.4 divided by 15 Item 8.1)

8.6 If Item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: