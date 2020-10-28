Log in
Questus : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

10/28/2020

QUESTUS LIMITED

ACN 100 460 035

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TIME:

10.00am (WST)

DATE: 27 November 2020

PLACE: Boardroom

William Buck

Level 3, 15 Labouchere Road

South Perth WA 6151

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

The Company's 2020 Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's website at www.questus.com.au or alternatively by requesting a hard copy from the Company Secretary.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on +61 8 6184 8000.

CONTENTS PAGE

Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions)

2

Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions)

4

Glossary

7

Proxy Form

8

TIME AND PLA CE OT MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

VENUE

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 10.00 am (WST) on 27 November 2020 at:

Boardroom

William Buck

Level 3, 15 Labouchere Road

South Perth WA 6151

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

VOTING BY PROXY

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:

  • each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
  • the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
  • a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

CORPORATE SHAREHOLDERS

Corporate Shareholders who wish to appoint a representative to attend the meeting on their behalf must provide that person with a properly executed letter or other document confirming that they are authorised to act as the corporate Shareholder's representative. The authorisation may be effective either for this meeting only or for all meetings of Questus Limited. Shareholders can request for the "Appointment of Corporate Representation" form from the Company Secretary.

2451-02/1751352_1

1

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held at Boardroom, William Buck, Level 3, 15 Labouchere Road, South Perth. Western Australia 6151 Australia on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 10.00am (WST) (Meeting).

The Explanatory Statement provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 25 November 2020.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting are defined in the Glossary.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Financial Reports

To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report, the Directors' Report, declaration of the Directors, Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report for the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Note: There is no requirement for Shareholders to approve these reports.

2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons:

  1. a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
  2. a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person (the voter) described above may vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

  1. the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
  2. the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
    1. does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

2

  1. expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of a Director - Mr Robert William Olde

To consider, and if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 13.2 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Robert William Olde, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ELIZABETH LEE COMPANY SECRETARY 27 OCTOBER 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Questus Limited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 04:24:02 UTC

