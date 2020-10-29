Questus : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension

29 October 2020

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension

As announced on 10 May 2019, Questus Limited (Questus or Company) (ASX code: QSS) entered voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement in respect to a potential acquisition and capital raising. The Company subsequently requested further extensions of voluntary suspension on 31 August 2019, 30 September 2019, 31 October 2019, 7 November 2019, 30 December 2019, 31 January 2020, 28 February 2020, 30 April 2020, 2 July 2020 and 31 August 2020 respectively.

The Company advises that it is not yet in the position to make a further announcement regarding the acquisition and capital raising. The Board has authorised that the Company requests ASX continues to impose the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities to ensure that no trading occurs on an uninformed basis.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company advises that it:

is seeking the voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential acquisition and capital raising; expects the voluntary suspension to remain until the Company is in the position to make an announcement which is expected to be no later than Thursday, 31 December 2020; and is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be extended.

This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman, Mr David Somerville.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

David Somerville Chairman

(08) 6184 8000

Elizabeth Lee Company Secretary (08) 6184 8000