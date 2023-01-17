Quetta Textile Mills : Miscellaneous Information

QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

QUETTA

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Members are hereby notified that the following persons have pursuant to Section 159(4) of the Companies Act 2017, filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election of Directors at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on January 23, 2023:

1. Mr. Tariq Iqbal 2. Mr. Asim Khalid 3. Mr. Omer Khalid 4. Mr. Tauqir Tariq 5. Mrs. Saima Asim 6. Mr. Muhammad Sarfraz

7. Mr. Abbas Ali

Since the number of persons who have offered themselves to be elected as directors are not more than the number of Directors fixed under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the Seven (07) persons named above shall deemed to have been elected at the forthcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.