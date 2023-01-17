Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Quetta Textile Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUET   PK0018501012

QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(QUET)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
15.61 PKR   +2.70%
01/17Quetta Textile Mills : Miscellaneous Information
PU
01/16Quetta Textile Mills : Board Meeting other Than Financial Results
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills : NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Quetta Textile Mills Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quetta Textile Mills : Miscellaneous Information

01/17/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



QUETTA



159(4) 2017   2023 23  





















 





159(1) 2017  

 (07)   

  

2023 16  

QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

QUETTA

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Members are hereby notified that the following persons have pursuant to Section 159(4) of the Companies Act 2017, filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election of Directors at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on January 23, 2023:

1.

Mr. Tariq Iqbal

2.

Mr. Asim Khalid

3.

Mr. Omer Khalid

4.

Mr. Tauqir Tariq

5.

Mrs. Saima Asim

6.

Mr. Muhammad Sarfraz

7. Mr. Abbas Ali

Since the number of persons who have offered themselves to be elected as directors are not more than the number of Directors fixed under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the Seven (07) persons named above shall deemed to have been elected at the forthcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

By the Order of the Board

Karachi

Nudrat Mund Khan

January 16, 2023

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Quetta Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 04:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
01/17Quetta Textile Mills : Miscellaneous Information
PU
01/16Quetta Textile Mills : Board Meeting other Than Financial Results
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills : NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Quetta Textile Mills Lim..
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills : Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills : Fixing of No of Director
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
2022Quetta Textile Mills : Corporate Briefing Secession -2022
PU
2022Quetta Textile Mills Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Quetta Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2022Quetta Textile Mills : Board Meeting as on October 03, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 028 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2022 33,4 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net Debt 2022 4 396 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 592
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quetta Textile Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED-4.82%1
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.6.05%8 675
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-3.33%1 204
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-5.77%1 126
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED6.40%782
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.0.33%762