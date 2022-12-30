Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Quetta Textile Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    QUET   PK0018501012

QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(QUET)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
16.40 PKR    0.00%
08:22aQuetta Textile Mills : NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Quetta Textile Mills Limited
PU
12/23Quetta Textile Mills : Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
PU
12/19Quetta Textile Mills : Fixing of No of Director
PU
Quetta Textile Mills : NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Quetta Textile Mills Limited

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
QUETTA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 62nd General Meeting (EOGM) of the company will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at

9.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Nadir House, Ground floor, I.I Chundrigar Road, Karachi to transact the following business.

1. To confirm the minutes of the 61st Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2022.

2.. To elect Seven directors, as fixed by the board of the company in accordance with section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017 for the next term of three years commencing from January 27, 2023. The name of retiring Directors are as follows;.

1.

Mr. Tariq Iqbal

2.

Mr. Asim Khalid

3.

Mr. Omer Khalid

4.

Mr. Tauqir Tariq

5.

Mrs. Saima Asim

6.

Mr. Muhammad Sarfraz

7. Mr. Muhammad Saeed

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman.

By order of the Board

Karachi: January 02, 2023

Nudrat Mund Khan

Company Secretary

NOTES:

  1. The Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from January 16, 2023 to January 23, 2023 (both days inclusive)
  2. A member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend Meeting and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy must be member of the Company.
  3. Notice of candidature for the office of Directors must be received at the Registered office of the Company at least 14 days before the Extra Ordinary General Meeting as per Section 159(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.
  4. Member whose shares are deposited with Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited(CDC) are requested to bring their valid Original Computerized National Identity Card along with the Participants I.D number and their account number in CDC

to facilitate identification at the time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting . In case of proxy an attested copy of proxy's Identity Card, Account & Participants I.D number be enclosed. Instrument appointing proxy and the power of attorney or other authority must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

5. Shareholders are advised to submit/send attested photocopy of their valid Computerized National Identity Card(CNIC) as it is mandatory to be printed its number on Dividend Warrant vide CBR's SRO . 641(i)2005 dated June 27, 2005, SECP's Notice dated April 02, 2010 issued in respect of SRO.286/(I) 2005 dated March 31, 2005 & SECP's SRO Notification dated August 18, 2011, and also notify immediately of any change in their address to our Share Registrar Service C & K Management Associate (Pvt) Ltd, 404, Trade Tower, Abdullah Haroon Road, Near Metropole Hotel, Karachi-75530.

STATEMENT MATERIAL FACTS UNDER S ECTION 166(3) OF COMPANY ACT, 2017

The independent director shall be selected from a databank containing all particulars of persons who is eligible and willing to act as independent directors in terms of section 166(1) of Company Act, 2017.

Any person who is eligible under section 153 and meet the criteria under section 166(2) of the Companies Act, 2017, may submit nomination to be elected as independent director. The Final list of contesting directors will be circulated not later than seven days before the date of said meeting in terms of section 159(4). Further the website of the Company will also updated with the required information for each contesting director.

No director has direct or indirect interest in the above said business except as a shareholder and that they may consent for election of directors according.

