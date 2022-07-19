Quhuo : Announces Management Change - Form 6-K

Quhuo Announces Management Change

BEIJING, July 18, 2022 (PRNewswire) - Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, today announced that Ms. Wenting Ji, the Company's director and chief financial officer, informed the Company of her intention to resign from her positions as a director and the chief financial officer due to personal reasons. The resignation of Ms. Wenting Ji will become effective on July 18, 2022. Ms. Wenting Ji has confirmed that her resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Zhen Ba, co-founder, director and vice president as the chief financial officer, effective on July 18, 2022. Mr. Ba's responsibilities at Quhuo will include corporate finance, tax, funding, reporting directly to Mr. Leslie Yu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo.

Mr. Ba has extensive experience in operation and management. He has been serving as the vice president of Quhuo since 2016, responsible for the business development of the Company's core clients and expanding the business territory of Quhuo. Before that, Mr. Ba served as the chief financial officer of Quhuo from 2012 to 2015. Prior to co-founding Quhuo in 2012, he served as the director of sales for the region of North China at LF Logistics. Mr. Ba will continue to perform business responsibilities as both the chief financial officer and the vice president.

The Board has also appointed Mr. Gang Wang, the chief operating officer of the Company, as a successor director of Quhuo following Ms. Wenting Ji's resignation, effective on July 18, 2022.

Leslie Yu commented, "On behalf of Quhuo, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Ms. Wenting Ji for her valuable contributions to Quhuo during her tenure as the director and chief financial officer. We respect her decision and sincerely wish Mrs. Ji continued success in all her future endeavors. Besides, we are delighted to have Mr. Ba serve as our new chief financial officer, and we believe his experience in business practice, skills and leadership will be of great value to the Company and help Quhuo achieve the next stage of growth."

