Quick Heal Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.
Regd. Office: Marvel Edge, Office No. 7010 C & D, 7th Floor, Opposite Neco Garden Society, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014.
Tel: +91 20 66813232 | Email: cs@quickheal.co.in
CIN - L72200MH1995PLC091408
Ref. No.: QHTL/Sec/SE/2022-23/06
May 02, 2022
The Manager, Corporate Services, BSE Limited, 14 th floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Ref: Security ID : QUICKHEAL The Manager, Corporate Services,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol: QUICKHEAL
Security Code: 539678 Series : EQ
Sub: Regulation 10(c) - notification for issue of shares
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Company name and address of Registered Office
Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Marvel Edge, 7010 C & D, 7th Floor, Opposite Neco Garden Society, Viman Nagar, Pune - 411 014.
2.
Name of the Stock Exchanges where the shares listed
BSE Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited
3.
Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange:
April 29, 2022
4.
Filing Number, if any
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued, if any
ESOP Scheme 2014
6.
Kind of security to be listed
Equity Shares
7.
Par value of the shares
₹ 10/- each
8.
Date of issue of shares
April 29, 2022
9.
Number of shares issued
ESOP Scheme 2014 : 675 Nos. of Equity Shares
10.
Share Certificate No., if applicable
Not Applicable
11.
Distinctive number of the share, if applicable
7,10,12,516 to 7,10,13,190
12.
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat
Temporary ISIN: IN8306L01019.
The shares will be credited to permanent ISIN of the Company i.e. INE306L01010 upon receipt of final trading approval.
13.
Exercise price per share
₹ 102.50/-
14.
Premium per share
₹ 92.50/-
15.
Total Issued shares after this issue
5,80,10,276 Nos. of Equity Shares of ₹ 10/ - each
16.
Total Issued share capital after this issue
₹ 58,01,02,760/- divided into 5,80,10,276 Nos. of Equity Share of ₹ 10/ - each
17.
Details of any lock-in on the shares
N.A.
18.
Date of expiry of lock-in
N.A.
19.
Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if not, when will they become identical?
Yes
20.
Details of listing fees, if payable
N.A.
You are requested to please take the above information on your records.
Thanking you,
For Quick Heal Technologies Limited
A. Srinivasa Rao
Company Secretary
Sales 2021
3 330 M
43,5 M
43,5 M
Net income 2021
1 070 M
14,0 M
14,0 M
Net cash 2021
4 676 M
61,1 M
61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,2x
Yield 2021
2,14%
Capitalization
10 929 M
143 M
143 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,58x
EV / Sales 2021
2,19x
Nbr of Employees
972
Free-Float
27,1%
