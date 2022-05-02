Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Quick Heal Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    539678   INE306L01010

QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(539678)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
188.40 INR   +0.75%
QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
Quick Heal Technologies' African Arm Gets Dissolved
MT
TRANSCRIPT : Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2022
CI
Quick Heal Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

05/02/2022 | 07:27am EDT
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Regd. Office: Marvel Edge, Office No. 7010 C & D, 7th Floor, Opposite Neco Garden Society, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014.

Tel: +91 20 66813232 | Email:cs@quickheal.co.in

CIN - L72200MH1995PLC091408

Ref. No.: QHTL/Sec/SE/2022-23/06

May 02, 2022

The Manager, Corporate Services, BSE Limited, 14th floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Ref: Security ID : QUICKHEALThe Manager, Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol: QUICKHEAL

Security Code: 539678 Series : EQ

Sub: Regulation 10(c) - notification for issue of shares

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Company name and address of Registered Office

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Marvel Edge, 7010 C & D, 7th Floor, Opposite Neco Garden Society, Viman Nagar, Pune - 411 014.

2.

Name of the Stock Exchanges where the shares listed

BSE Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange:

April 29, 2022

4.

Filing Number, if any

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued, if any

ESOP Scheme 2014

6.

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares

10/- each

8.

Date of issue of shares

April 29, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

ESOP Scheme 2014 : 675 Nos. of Equity Shares

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable

Not Applicable

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable

7,10,12,516 to 7,10,13,190

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat

Temporary ISIN: IN8306L01019.

The shares will be credited to permanent ISIN of the Company i.e. INE306L01010 upon receipt of final trading approval.

13.

Exercise price per share

102.50/-

14.

Premium per share

92.50/-

15.

Total Issued shares after this issue

5,80,10,276 Nos. of Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each

www.quickheal.co.in

16.

Total Issued share capital after this issue

58,01,02,760/- divided into 5,80,10,276 Nos. of Equity Share of ₹ 10/- each

17.

Details of any lock-in on the shares

N.A.

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in

N.A.

19.

Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if not, when will they become identical?

Yes

20.

Details of listing fees, if payable

N.A.

You are requested to please take the above information on your records.

Thanking you,

For Quick Heal Technologies Limited

A. Srinivasa Rao

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 330 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net income 2021 1 070 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 4 676 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 10 929 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 972
Free-Float 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Kailash Sahebrao Katkar Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Navin Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bibhuti Kar Head-Research & Development
Sanjay Luhade Global Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-23.91%143
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.48%2 075 581
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.69%58 941
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-41.03%57 156
SEA LIMITED-63.01%46 324
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.17%43 907