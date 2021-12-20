QuickFee : 2021 AGM presentation

In the United States, which is the market that represents the largest growth opportunity for the business, growth was achieved across all products, merchants, and customer numbers, with PayNow transactions up 119% on the prior year and lending up 20%. Once US government stimulus measures are factored in, this result is even more credible. We would hope that as stimulus measures are eased, lending growth will accelerate.

The Australian rate of growth slowed coming into FY21 off the back of lower lending levels as a result of stimulus measures. However, there was a marked recovery in the final quarter of the year as government stimulus began to taper, which has continued into FY22 and this gives us confidence for a return to pre- COVID-19 lending levels once normality resumes.

Chairman's Address

only Dear shareholders, useI am delighted to welcome you today as the Chairman of QuickFee Limited. I extend a warm welcome to shareholders who are attending in person and online, and to my fellow directors. Hopefully, shareholders will have an opportunity to meet our Managing Director, Eric Lookhoff in person soon enough when border restrictions are finally eased. ersonalI also welcome all members of our dedicated management team both in Australia and in the United States. I am pleased to say that 2021 was another very positive year for your company, as we successfully navigated the pandemic, and achieved growth across many important metrics.

The company completed a strongly supported share placement and purchase plan of A$17.5 million in October 2020 and we invested heavily in both our technology and team. Among the appointments, key changes were made at the senior management level with Eric Lookhoff appointed in February to lead and coordinate the initiatives in the US business, and subsequently as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in July 2021. I'd like to acknowledge the seamless transition in that role from our founder Bruce Coombes. This is a great tribute to the leadership displayed by both Eric and Bruce.

A few words about our CEO, Eric. We knew we needed someone with US payments experience as we evolved the focus of our business, but with Eric, we have found a leader with strong payments expertise and networks, and with the strategic nous to convert the foundations that Bruce and Dale created so many years ago, into a market leading, strongly profitable company into the future. Bruce will continue to have a pivotal role within the company, overseeing the Australian operations with a remit that includes responsibility for special projects. Simon Yeandle joined us as CFO in October and has contributed his significant listed company experience as both CFO and board secretary. We have greatly appreciated Simon's broad expertise and formidable work ethic, supporting the enterprise across multiple time zones. Additional management appointments which upgraded our existing senior leadership team include Jay Alsup as Chief Marketing Officer in February and more recently, Aubrey Amatelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Both Jay and Aubrey bring tremendous payments experience to their respective positions, and we look forward to the business growth they will contribute now and into the future.