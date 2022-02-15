QuickFee : Appendix 4D and Interim Report - H1 FY22

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market

Previous corresponding period: half-yearended 31 December 2020

A$ UP/DOWN MOVEMENT % Revenue from ordinary activities 4,722,765 Up 5.3% Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (7,345,118) Up 156.4% Net loss for the period attributable to members (7,345,118) Up 156.4%

The group has reported a loss for the period of A$7,345,118 (H1 FY21: A$2,864,367), with net assets amounting

to A$18,056,097 as at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: A$24,392,797), including cash reserves of A$11,606,977

(30 June 2021: A$21,305,963).

Please refer to the 'review of operations and activities' on pages 3 to 7 for further explanation of the results.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the review of operations and activities and the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Dividends

No dividends have been paid or declared by QuickFee Limited for the current financial period. No dividends of QuickFee Limited were paid for the previous financial period.

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

31 DECEMBER 31 DECEMBER 2021 2020 CENTS CENTS Net tangible assets per ordinary share 7.89 13.11

Changes in controlled entities

The following controlled entities were registered in H1 FY21:

Franchise Payment Services Pty Ltd, with the business names 'Jim's Pay Plan (Australia)' and 'Jim's Payments (Australia)', registered on 28 September 2021;

QuickFee NL Holding LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021;

QuickFee NL Financing LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021; and

QuickFee Financing Pty Ltd, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 29 October 2021.

There have been no other changes in controlled entities during the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Interim review