QuickFee : Appendix 4D and Interim Report - H1 FY22

02/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
For personal use only

Flexible payments for professionals, made simple.

Appendix 4D and Interim Report for the half-year ended

31 December 2021

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market

Previous corresponding period:  half-yearended 31 December 2020

A$

UP/DOWN

MOVEMENT %

Revenue from ordinary activities

4,722,765

Up

5.3%

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(7,345,118)

Up

156.4%

Net loss for the period attributable to members

(7,345,118)

Up

156.4%

The group has reported a loss for the period of A$7,345,118 (H1 FY21: A$2,864,367), with net assets amounting

to A$18,056,097 as at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: A$24,392,797), including cash reserves of A$11,606,977

(30 June 2021: A$21,305,963).

Please refer to the 'review of operations and activities' on pages 3 to 7 for further explanation of the results.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the review of operations and activities and the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Dividends

No dividends have been paid or declared by QuickFee Limited for the current financial period. No dividends of QuickFee Limited were paid for the previous financial period.

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

31 DECEMBER

31 DECEMBER

2021

2020

CENTS

CENTS

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

7.89

13.11

Changes in controlled entities

The following controlled entities were registered in H1 FY21:

  • Franchise Payment Services Pty Ltd, with the business names 'Jim's Pay Plan (Australia)' and 'Jim's Payments (Australia)', registered on 28 September 2021;
  • QuickFee NL Holding LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021;
  • QuickFee NL Financing LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021; and
  • QuickFee Financing Pty Ltd, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 29 October 2021.

There have been no other changes in controlled entities during the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Interim review

The financial statements have been reviewed by the group's independent auditor without any modified conclusion, disclaimer or emphasis of matter.

use only

Provide a personalised payment experience.

Accept payments by card, ACH, financing plan, or in four monthly payments. Your online payment platform will be totally customised for your business needs, so you can meet all your biggest payment challenges head on.

For personal

Invoice Information

Payment Summary

Email Address *

kylejenkins64@gmail.com

Payment Date

Amount

Invoice / Matter / Other ID Details *

16681

Today

$1,287.50

Total Payment Amount *

$5,000.00

Pay in 4 Monthly Payments

Jan 4, 2023

$1,287.50

Payment Summary

Payment Amount

$5,000.00

Feb 4, 2023

$1,287.50

3% Credit Card Surcharge

$150.00

Total Payments

$5,150.00

Mar 4, 2023

$1,287.50

VIEW CARD AUTHORIZATION DETAILS

Continue >

Invoice

Prepared for

Billing Period

Ally Group

April 12 - May 12

123 Financial Drive

Anytown, USA

We appreciate your business.

Thank you for being our client, it's our pleasure to serve you! Please see below for a detailed summary of your invoice. If you have questions, contact us at support@allygroup.com and we'd be happy to help.

Pay your bill today with QuickFee. Choose to pay with credit card, ACH, payment plan, or in 4 easy installments.

Pay with QuickFee

Pay in Full

Cut down on those manual processes. Offer easy online payment options with ACH transfers and credit card processing.

Pay Over Time

Delight your customers with payment financing flexibility. Give them the option to pay over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Let customers split their purchase into 4 easy monthly payments, using the credit card they already have.

Connect

A unified solution for invoicing and payments to help you save time and stay focused.

QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021

1

only

There's an easier way to get paid.

use

Since 2009, QuickFee has offered online payment and financing solutions that help professionals overcome challenges in accepting payments.

Serving thousands of professional service firms across the United States (US) and Australia, QuickFee is now bringing its proven payments model to a wider range of businesses than ever before, from personal and home services to the commercial space.

QuickFee aims to deliver a fully integrated and personalised online payment experience for each merchant. As a trusted payments solution provider, it's our goal to help merchants get paid anytime, anywhere - while their customers get all the payment flexibility they need.

Simply put? We're on a mission to make the payment process easier for everyone.

For personal

We empower customers to pay how and when they want, so businesses can focus on what they do best.

CONTENTS

Review of operations and activities

3

Directors' report

8

Auditor's independence declaration

9

Financial statements

10

Directors' declaration

30

Independent auditor's review report

31

Corporate directory

IBC

QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021

2

only

Review of operations and activities

Momentum continues

Message from the CEO, Eric Lookhoff

For personal use

The first half of the 2022 financial year was a period of stronger performance for QuickFee, with continued growth in the US in both payments and lending, and lending in Australia continuing its recovery. We ended the half with momentum, achieving a record quarter in Q2 in the US in our core professional services segment. We are now seeing a return to pre-COVID-19 lending levels, but with accelerated payments volume and larger transaction sizes, which positions QuickFee well heading into the second half.

Our BNPL offering continues to build, with solid growth in our independant sales organisation (ISO) distribution model, merchants sign-ups, and a growing backlog of volume. We anticipate that this momentum will accelerate into the remainder of FY22 and well into FY23, becoming a material part of the QuickFee business.

In addition to growing top line revenue, there has been a concerted effort to begin extracting benefits from the operating leverage in the business. Shifting to the ISO channel model for BNPL allowed us to reduce direct sales resources at the end of H1 FY22, and completion of our proprietary payments system in H2 paves the way for reduced spending in technology. These changes combined with growth in our core professional services segment, quickly expanding BNPL segment, and low-risk,low-cost loan book, sets the foundation for QuickFee to accelerate its path to profitability.

We continue to be well capitalised, and were very pleased to finalise a new funding deal with Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd (Northleaf) which delivers a US$70 million-equivalentmulti-currency receivables facility to fund future growth.

QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QuickFee Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
