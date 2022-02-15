QuickFee : Appendix 4D and Interim Report - H1 FY22
Appendix 4D and Interim Report for the half-year ended
31 December 2021
Appendix 4D
For the half-year ended 31 December 2021
Results for announcement to the market
Previous corresponding period: half-yearended 31 December 2020
A$
UP/DOWN
MOVEMENT %
Revenue from ordinary activities
4,722,765
Up
5.3%
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
(7,345,118)
Up
156.4%
Net loss for the period attributable to members
(7,345,118)
Up
156.4%
The group has reported a loss for the period of A$7,345,118 (H1 FY21: A$2,864,367), with net assets amounting
to A$18,056,097 as at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: A$24,392,797), including cash reserves of A$11,606,977
(30 June 2021: A$21,305,963).
Please refer to the 'review of operations and activities' on pages 3 to 7 for further explanation of the results.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the review of operations and activities and the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Dividends
No dividends have been paid or declared by QuickFee Limited for the current financial period. No dividends of QuickFee Limited were paid for the previous financial period.
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
31 DECEMBER
31 DECEMBER
2021
2020
CENTS
CENTS
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
7.89
13.11
Changes in controlled entities
The following controlled entities were registered in H1 FY21:
Franchise Payment Services Pty Ltd, with the business names 'Jim's Pay Plan (Australia)' and 'Jim's Payments (Australia)', registered on 28 September 2021;
QuickFee NL Holding LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021;
QuickFee NL Financing LLC, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 26 October 2021; and
QuickFee Financing Pty Ltd, a special purpose entity for the Northleaf borrowings facility, registered on 29 October 2021.
There have been no other changes in controlled entities during the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Interim review
The financial statements have been reviewed by the group's independent auditor without any modified conclusion, disclaimer or emphasis of matter.
For personal
QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021
1
use
For personal
CONTENTS
Review of operations and activities
3
Directors' report
8
Auditor's independence declaration
9
Financial statements
10
Directors' declaration
30
Independent auditor's review report
31
Corporate directory
IBC
QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021
2
Review of operations and activities
Momentum continues
Message from the CEO, Eric Lookhoff
The first half of the 2022 financial year was a period of stronger performance for QuickFee, with continued growth in the US in both payments and lending, and lending in Australia continuing its recovery. We ended the half with momentum, achieving a record quarter in Q2 in the US in our core professional services segment. We are now seeing a return to pre-COVID-19 lending levels, but with accelerated payments volume and larger transaction sizes, which positions QuickFee well heading into the second half.
Our BNPL offering continues to build, with solid growth in our independant sales organisation (ISO) distribution model, merchants sign-ups, and a growing backlog of volume. We anticipate that this momentum will accelerate into the remainder of FY22 and well into FY23, becoming a material part of the QuickFee business.
In addition to growing top line revenue, there has been a concerted effort to begin extracting benefits from the operating leverage in the business. Shifting to the ISO channel model for BNPL allowed us to reduce direct sales resources at the end of H1 FY22, and completion of our proprietary payments system in H2 paves the way for reduced spending in technology. These changes combined with growth in our core professional services segment, quickly expanding BNPL segment, and low-risk,low-cost loan book, sets the foundation for QuickFee to accelerate its path to profitability.
We continue to be well capitalised, and were very pleased to finalise a new funding deal with Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd (Northleaf) which delivers a US$70 million-equivalentmulti-currency receivables facility to fund future growth.
QuickFee Limited / Interim Report / 31 December 2021
3
