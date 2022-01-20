QuickFee : Q2 FY22 business update

Commenting on the quarter, Eric Lookhoff, QuickFee's CEO said:

The second quarter of FY22 was a very strong performance by QuickFee, with growth achieved across all key parts of the business. The professional services segment produced a record quarter in the US for our Pay Now payments products (ACH and CC) and our Pay Later (Financing) solutions, up 54% and 19%, respectively over the comparative period. Lending in Australia is continuing to recover, growing 36% over the comparative period. Our Q2 FY22 performance reflects the beginning of a return to pre-COVID-19 lending levels, but with accelerated payments volume and larger average transaction sizes which further scales our operating cost basis.

Momentum in the roll-out of our BNPL offering continued, with strong growth in our ISO distribution channels and a growing backlog of lending volume and associated processing and platform income. We anticipate this momentum to accelerate into the back half of FY22 and well into FY23.

We were very excited to announce the agreement with Jim's Group, which provides QuickFee access to 4,400+ franchise merchants and their customers for our proprietary Buy Now, Pay Later solution, with a full launch beginning in Q3. "

Professional services

The professional services industry remains QuickFee's primary growth engine in both Australia and the US. QuickFee has seen exceptional year-over-year growth in payments (EFT/ACH and CC) as well as the beginnings of a robust rebound in QuickFee Financing.

United States

QuickFee saw record results in its traditional core markets of accounting and legal during the December 2021 quarter in its Financing, ACH, and CC products, with Pay Now TTV up 54% for the quarter to US$242.5 million, and 48% up for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 to US$422.6 million. Financing also saw a record quarter of US$4.4 million (up 19% vs Q2 FY21) and record half- year of US$8.2 million (up 4% vs H1 FY21).

Active customers in the quarter grew 44% to 69,000, and 38% to 116,000 in the six months ended 31 December 2021. 550 merchants were transacted with in the quarter, up 99 (22%) from Q2 FY21, and 564 merchants transacted during the half-year ended 31 December 2021, up 108 (24%) from H1 FY21.

QuickFee's strategy to continue dominating the professional services space remains threefold, validated by its performance in Q2 FY22: