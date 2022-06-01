Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuickLogic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUIK   US74837P4054

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

(QUIK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.540 USD   -1.80%
08:34aQuickLogic Awarded New $3.0 Million eFPGA Contract
PR
05/19QuickLogic to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference
PR
05/18QUICKLOGIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuickLogic Awarded New $3.0 Million eFPGA Contract

06/01/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Represents the Largest eFPGA Contract to Date

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA), and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it was awarded a new eFPGA contract for a previously announced foundry / process node combination, worth approximately $3.0 million. This award brings the aggregate value of all eFPGA engagements since July 2021 to more than $9.0 million.

The Company will leverage its Australis™ eFPGA IP Generator, launched in September 2021, to implement the customer's specific eFPGA configuration. This tool quickly generates custom eFPGA IP, optimized for power, performance, and area, for nearly any foundry/process node combination. Further information on the Australis™ eFPGA IP Generator can be found on the Company's website at www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip2/.

"When we introduced the Australis tool with its high degree of flexibility, we were convinced that its capabilities would result in multiple significant eFPGA design wins," said Brian Faith, president, and CEO of QuickLogic. "Now we are seeing that conviction manifested in actual results, and the pace of new wins is accelerating." 

Initial revenue from this contract is expected to be recognized beginning this quarter and continue through June of 2025, with follow-on revenue expected after the contract period.

The second quarter revenue guidance range of $4.5 million, plus or minus 10%, and the outlook for fiscal 2022 growth, which were previously provided during the Company's financial results conference call on May 17, 2022, remain unchanged.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-awarded-new-3-0-million-efpga-contract-301558834.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
08:34aQuickLogic Awarded New $3.0 Million eFPGA Contract
PR
05/19QuickLogic to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference
PR
05/18QUICKLOGIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Closing with Steep Declines
MT
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumbling Wednesday Afternoon
MT
05/18Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $8 From $9.50, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
05/17Quicklogic Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
CI
05/17TRANSCRIPT : QuickLogic Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/17QuickLogic's Non-GAAP Loss Narrows in Q1; Revenue Rises
MT
05/17QUICKLOGIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
More recommendations