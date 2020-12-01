QuickLogic : and SensiML Launch Hackster.io Climate Change Challenge Contest

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has joined forces with SensiML™ to spearhead an initiative to aid in the creation of new and innovative technological solutions to the global climate change crisis.

The initiative entails the co-sponsorship of the Climate Change Challenge, a contest through the Avnet Hackster.io online community, which has over 1.5M members across 150 countries. Contributors can use the ultra-low power EOS™ S3 on QuickLogic's open source QuickFeather development board and the SensiML Analytics Toolkit to develop their best intelligent IoT ideas to help address climate change. They can then submit their projects to the highly qualified panel of judges for evaluation and become eligible for prizes for winning submissions.

The problem of climate change is well known for its potential to globally impact human civilization as well as the natural environment. From weather events, to agriculture, to water supplies, to health and safety – climate change touches on nearly all aspects of our daily lives. Technical innovation can play a critical role in slowing and ultimately stemming this tide – that's why QuickLogic and SensiML created this challenge. By providing silicon, software, and development boards as part of an open source environment and delivering those to the development community at large, the companies are offering their technology to the thousands of engineers who have ideas that can help.

The QuickFeather Development Kit is an ideal platform, which together with the SensiML toolkit, enables developers to add AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to endpoint IoT applications quickly. The kit features the QuickFeather board with a small form factor board powered by QuickLogic's EOS™ S3, the first FPGA-enabled Arm Cortex®-M4F MCU to be fully supported by the Zephyr RTOS. Unlike other development kits that are based on proprietary hardware and software tools, QuickFeather is based on open source hardware, which is compatible with the Adafruit Feather form factor and is built around 100% open source software (including the SymbiFlow FPGA tools, and Renode emulation environment.)

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit is integrated with the QuickFeather Development Kit and adds the capability for designers to create "smart" IoT applications using AI and AutoML technology. The SensiML tools make it easy to add sophisticated AI for low-power processors and MCUs without requiring major compute resources or cloud connectivity, making it the perfect development tool for smart endpoint IoT applications.

For More Details About the Contest

Please visit QuickLogic's website at www.quicklogic.com/climate-change-challenge, and Hackster's website at www.hackster.io/contests/quickfeather.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com/blog/ .

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

