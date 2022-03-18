QuickLogic to Exhibit at GOMACTech 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the GOMACTech 22 at the Hyatt Regency Miami, in Miami, FL.

Visit QuickLogic's booth and learn how their radiation-hardened eFPGA IP cores use the company's proven Australis eFPGA IP generation flow to provide customizable eFPGA IP optimized for space and other applications requiring various levels of radiation tolerance / hardness. This technology can be embedded as an IP core in ASIC and SoC devices or implemented as a custom rad-hard FPGA for nearly any mission critical and/or ruggedized application.

Exhibit Dates and Times:

Tuesday, March 22: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 23: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Booth: 908 Register: GOMACTech 2022

