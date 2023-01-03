Advanced search
QuickLogic to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2022QuickLogic Inks eFPGA IP Partnership Agreement with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology
PR
2022QuickLogic Corporation Inks eFPGA IP Partnership Agreement with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology
CI
QuickLogic to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Management will present on January 10, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT) and be available for one-on-one meetings on January 10th and 11th.

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their Needham representative.

The live video and audio webcast and replay will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be available for download at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-the-25th-annual-needham-growth-conference-301712141.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
