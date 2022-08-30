Log in
QuickLogic to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/30/2022 | 09:01am EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which runs from Monday, September 12 through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Company will be participating virtually.

Virtual Presentation:

Available starting Monday, September 12 at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT

Virtual Meeting availability:

Tuesday, September 13 from 8:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their H.C. Wainwright representative.

The webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. In addition, a copy of the current investor presentation is available for download in the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-24th-annual-global-investment-conference-301613967.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
