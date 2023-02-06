Advanced search
QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, February 27, 2023

02/06/2023 | 08:31am EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Date:  Monday, February 27, 2023
Time:  5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792; International: 1-201-689-8263
Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671
Passcode:  13736129
Duration: Through March 6, 2023

A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-monday-february-27-2023-301739057.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
