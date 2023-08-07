Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792; International: 1-201-689-8263

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671; Passcode: 13740059

Duration: Through August 21, 2023

A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events in the third quarter of 2023:

Aug. 8 Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Virtual (available for 1-on-1 meetings, live webcast at 2:55 p.m. ET)



Aug. 29 Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago (available for 1-on-1 meetings)



Sept. 12 H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Lotte NY Palace Hotel (available for 1-on-1 meetings, live webcast TBA)

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or reach out to their Oppenheimer, Jefferies and H.C. Wainwright representatives.

Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar . In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be available for download at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-monday-august-14-2023-301894326.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation