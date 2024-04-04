PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leader in AI software for IoT and a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), today announced that it is exhibiting at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. Developers will be able to explore the latest Data Studio, a platform that offers both an integrated edge IoT ML solution and now an optional standalone licensing option that addresses the most time-consuming tasks in AI engineering projects - creating high-quality datasets for evaluating and developing ML models.

Location: Hall 4, Booth 4-618 (Directly across from Arm) Dates: April 9 – 11

Featured Demonstrations Include:

Smart Boxing Glove Game: Attendees can try their skills at SensiML's boxing game with real-time classification generated using a SensiML Knowledge Pack. This innovative showcase highlights the software's ability to accurately recognize various punch movements but also illustrates its broader applications across a range of sectors including ergonomics and worker safety, fitness and sports performance, animal health and wellness, and operations monitoring and analysis.

Smart Drill Demo: SensiML excels in the development of customized anomaly detection algorithms. This demonstration will present a practical application of intelligent sensing to provide value-added differentiation to existing products through real-time edge sensing, classification, and user feedback from ultra-compact models running on low-cost microcontrollers. SensiML's smart drill demo highlights what is possible when edge sensing is added to consumer power tools to replace or enhance mechanical elements for better control and consistency.

Product Suite Demo: SensiML recently revised and simplified its plans and pricing making it easier than ever for engineers to begin exploring and scaling their edge IoT ML development projects. Explore our array of plans and see firsthand how the integrated SensiML AutoML suite makes it easy to get up and running with powerful tools optimized for generating compact edge ML code.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore how SensiML is paving the way for innovations in sensor data management and AI at Embedded World 2024. For more details, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

