Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
QuickLogic Corporation
News
Summary
QUIK
US74837P4054
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
(QUIK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
8.190
USD
+2.12%
04:24p
QUICKLOGIC
: Secured new eFPGA contract worth approximately $7 million, the largest to date, with the potential to increase to tens of millions of dollars - Form 8-K
PU
04:19p
QuickLogic Posts Breakeven Non-GAAP EPS, Higher Revenue in Fiscal Q2; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
04:15p
QUICKLOGIC
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
08/16/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
04:24p
QUICKLOGIC
: Secured new eFPGA contract worth approximately $7 million, the largest to dat..
PU
04:19p
QuickLogic Posts Breakeven Non-GAAP EPS, Higher Revenue in Fiscal Q2; Shares Rise After..
MT
04:15p
QUICKLOGIC
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14p
QUICKLOGIC CORP
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06p
QuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:06p
Earnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $4.5M
MT
05:07a
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING
: Retailers in -2-
DJ
08/10
QuickLogic to Participate in the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit
PR
07/27
INSIDER SELL
: Quicklogic
MT
07/27
QuickLogic to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, Augu..
PR
Analyst Recommendations on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
05/18
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $8 From $9.50, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
2021
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic PT to $9.50 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
2021
Roth Capital Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $12 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
19,2 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3,40 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-41,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
102 M
102 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
5,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
48
Free-Float
98,2%
Chart QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
8,19 $
Average target price
10,00 $
Spread / Average Target
22,1%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese
Chairman
Timothy Saxe
Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain
Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
56.95%
99
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-35.29%
476 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-14.63%
451 812
BROADCOM INC.
-16.00%
225 718
QUALCOMM, INC.
-16.81%
170 842
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-1.63%
169 401
