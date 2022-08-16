Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuickLogic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUIK   US74837P4054

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

(QUIK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
8.190 USD   +2.12%
04:24pQUICKLOGIC : Secured new eFPGA contract worth approximately $7 million, the largest to date, with the potential to increase to tens of millions of dollars - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pQuickLogic Posts Breakeven Non-GAAP EPS, Higher Revenue in Fiscal Q2; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
04:15pQUICKLOGIC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022

08/16/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's...


All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
04:24pQUICKLOGIC : Secured new eFPGA contract worth approximately $7 million, the largest to dat..
PU
04:19pQuickLogic Posts Breakeven Non-GAAP EPS, Higher Revenue in Fiscal Q2; Shares Rise After..
MT
04:15pQUICKLOGIC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pQUICKLOGIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pQuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:06pEarnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $4.5M
MT
05:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retailers in -2-
DJ
08/10QuickLogic to Participate in the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit
PR
07/27INSIDER SELL : Quicklogic
MT
07/27QuickLogic to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, Augu..
PR

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese Chairman
Timothy Saxe Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION56.95%99
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.29%476 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.63%451 812
BROADCOM INC.-16.00%225 718
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.81%170 842
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.63%169 401