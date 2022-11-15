Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Vegan Market
Education
Robotics
Water
Smart City
Hydrogen
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top Technicals
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Biotechnology
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
The Cannabis Industry
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
QuickLogic Corporation
News
Summary
QUIK
US74837P4054
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
(QUIK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
03:59 2022-11-15 pm EST
7.290
USD
+5.86%
04:30p
QuickLogic Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Drops More Than 10% from Year-Ago Levels
MT
04:16p
Quicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14p
Quicklogic : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
11/15/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Greetings. Welcome to QuickLogic Corp. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.I will now turn the conference over to...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
04:30p
QuickLogic Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Drops More Than 10% from Year-Ago Levels
MT
04:16p
Quicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
04:14p
Quicklogic : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07p
Earnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Reports Q3 Loss $-0.07
MT
04:07p
Earnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $3.5M
MT
04:06p
QuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
PR
05:20a
North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/11
QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
PR
11/11
QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
CI
11/07
SensiML and onsemi AI Sensing Solution Wins Product Innovation Award
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
08/17
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $10 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
05/18
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $8 From $9.50, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
2021
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic PT to $9.50 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
17,1 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3,70 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-31,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
95,5 M
95,5 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
5,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,19x
Nbr of Employees
48
Free-Float
98,3%
More Financials
Chart QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
7,29 $
Average target price
11,00 $
Spread / Average Target
50,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese
Chairman
Timothy Saxe
Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain
Vice President-Worldwide Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
42.66%
90
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-44.60%
405 583
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-21.95%
372 731
BROADCOM INC.
-22.87%
207 858
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-5.85%
161 040
QUALCOMM, INC.
-33.60%
135 417
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave