Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuickLogic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUIK   US74837P4054

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

(QUIK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-15 pm EST
7.290 USD   +5.86%
04:30pQuickLogic Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Drops More Than 10% from Year-Ago Levels
MT
04:16pQuicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pQuicklogic : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022

11/15/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greetings. Welcome to QuickLogic Corp. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.I will now turn the conference over to...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
04:30pQuickLogic Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Drops More Than 10% from Year-Ago Levels
MT
04:16pQuicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
04:14pQuicklogic : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Reports Q3 Loss $-0.07
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (QUIK) QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $3.5M
MT
04:06pQuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
PR
05:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/11QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
PR
11/11QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
CI
11/07SensiML and onsemi AI Sensing Solution Wins Product Innovation Award
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,5 M 95,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
QuickLogic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese Chairman
Timothy Saxe Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION42.66%90
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.60%405 583
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%372 731
BROADCOM INC.-22.87%207 858
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.85%161 040
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.60%135 417