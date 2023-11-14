QuickLogic Corporation
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and intellectual property (IP) for artificial intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. Its platform is based on its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) intellectual property (IP), low power, multi-core semiconductor system-on-chips (SoCs), discrete FPGAs, and AI software. Its products include ArcticPro, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Toolkit, ArcticLink III, PolarPro3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products. In addition to delivering its own semiconductor solutions, its new products category includes its IP business that licenses its eFPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs and provides professional services, consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into bespoke semiconductor solutions. Its products also include primarily FPGA families named pASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software.
