    QUIK   US74837P4054

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

(QUIK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:46 2023-02-27 pm EST
5.690 USD   +2.15%
05:18pQuicklogic : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pQuicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pQuickLogic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results with Annual New Product Revenue Growth of 50% Driving Improvement in Non-GAAP Operating Performance
PR
Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,10 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,6 M 74,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
QuickLogic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,69 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese Chairman
Timothy Saxe Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION8.37%73
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.34%574 233
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.94%432 385
BROADCOM INC.3.33%240 878
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.37%153 276
QUALCOMM, INC.13.10%138 639