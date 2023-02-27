Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
QuickLogic Corporation
News
Summary
QUIK
US74837P4054
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
(QUIK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
03:59:46 2023-02-27 pm EST
5.690
USD
+2.15%
05:18p
Quicklogic : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15p
Quicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06p
QuickLogic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results with Annual New Product Revenue Growth of 50% Driving Improvement in Non-GAAP Operating Performance
PR
Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
02/27/2023 | 05:30pm EST
02/27/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
05:18p
Quicklogic : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15p
Quicklogic Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
04:06p
QuickLogic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results with Annual New Product Reven..
PR
06:30a
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/07
QuickLogic Drives eFPGA Innovation with New Aurora™ Development Tool Suite
PR
02/07
QuickLogic Corporation Drives eFPGA Innovation with New Aurora(TM) Development Tool Sui..
CI
02/06
QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, F..
PR
01/31
QuickLogic Corporation Partners with Andes Technology Corporation for eFPGA Joint Promo..
CI
01/03
QuickLogic to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2022
QuickLogic Inks eFPGA IP Partnership Agreement with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
2022
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $10 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
2022
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic's Price Target to $8 From $9.50, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
2021
Oppenheimer Adjusts QuickLogic PT to $9.50 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
16,4 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-4,10 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-21,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
74,6 M
74,6 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,32x
Nbr of Employees
48
Free-Float
98,3%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
5,69 $
Average target price
10,33 $
Spread / Average Target
81,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Faith
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias N. Nader
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Farese
Chairman
Timothy Saxe
Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Rajiv Jain
Vice President-Worldwide Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
8.37%
73
NVIDIA CORPORATION
59.34%
574 233
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
13.94%
432 385
BROADCOM INC.
3.33%
240 878
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
2.37%
153 276
QUALCOMM, INC.
13.10%
138 639
More Results
