Nevada's ban on Quidel and Becton Dickinson COVID-19 tests violates law -HHS official

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nevada's recent ban on the use of Quidel
Corp's Sofia and Becton Dickinson and Co's
Veritor point-of-care antigen tests for COVID-19 in long-term
care facilities violates federal law, a U.S. government official
said on Friday.
Nevada's public health department last week issued a
directive http://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpbhnvgov/content/Resources/Directive%20to%20Discontinue%20Use%20of%20Antigen%20POC_10.02.2020_ADA_Compliant.pdf
requiring skilled nursing facilities in the state to
immediately discontinue use of all COVID-19 point-of-care
antigen tests until their accuracy can be better evaluated. The
directive specifically cited the Quidel and Becton tests.
Point-of-care tests are administered on site and do not need
to be shipped to a lab for results.
An official of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) on Friday said the directive was a violation of
federal law and put lives at risk, adding that any accuracy
problems with the tests are offset by the public health benefits
of the rapid results they provide. HHS issued a letter on
Thursday ordering Nevada to retract the directive.
"The letter from Nevada officials can only be interpreted as
reflecting a fundamental lack of basic knowledge about testing
and interpreting results," Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant
secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human
Services, said in a press briefing.
Nevada officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The letter sent to Nevada said the ban violated a federal
law that preempts a state or local prohibition on the use of
COVID-19 tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to
individuals at "congregate facilities."
Giroir declined to comment on how HHS would compel Nevada to
comply if Nevada refused to retract the directive.
He said Nevada's directive does not apply to BinaxNOW rapid
antigen tests produced by Abbott Laboratories. The Trump
administration in August said it would purchase and deploy 150
million Abbott rapid tests around the country to assist in
school reopenings and other essential tasks.
"This week we distributed about 6.3 million of additional
BinaxNOW tests. Just under 5 million went to states, with the
prioritization we requested for K-12 openings but also other
infrastructure," Giroir said during the Friday press call.
Becton Dickinson defended its test. The company "has full
confidence in our Veritor Plus system, and based on the
information in the directive, we believe the test is performing
as intended in Nevada," Dave Hickey, president of integrated
diagnostic solutions at Becton Dickinson, said in a statement.
