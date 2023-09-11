SAN DIEGO, CA - September 11, 2023 - QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho"), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, today announced the appointment of Juliet Cunningham as its Vice President of Investor Relations, effective September 5, 2023.

"I am pleased to welcome Juliet as our new Vice President of Investor Relations," said Joseph Busky, Chief Financial Officer. "Juliet is a tenured investor relations professional with a demonstrated track record in the medical technology sector. Her extensive financial and investor relations experience and deep industry knowledge will be a strong addition to our team as we continue to make headway in our integration and growth trajectory. We look forward to Juliet's contribution to our investor relations program."

Ms. Cunningham added, "I am extremely excited to join QuidelOrtho at such a great inflection point in the Company's growth story. QuidelOrtho is at the nexus of healthcare and technology, with leading capabilities giving medical professionals critical answers at critical times. With the Savanna approvals underway, and the focus on operational enhancement through its growth transformation, QuidelOrtho is poised for its next phase of opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the team as we continue the mission of meeting the needs of healthcare workers around the world and enhancing our investor relations capabilities."

Ms. Cunningham brings over 30 years of financial and investor relations expertise to QuidelOrtho, having most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations at NuVasive prior to being acquired by Globus Medical. Before her role at NuVasive, Ms. Cunningham served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Nevro Corporation. Prior to Nevro, Ms. Cunningham was Vice President of Investor Relations at Alere Inc., which was purchased by Abbott and is now known as Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. She served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at Qualcomm during a decade of the company's highest growth. Ms. Cunningham holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and completed graduate certifications at the University of Michigan and Stanford University in Theory & Practice of Investor Relations, and Executive Leadership, respectively.

