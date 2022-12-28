Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QuidelOrtho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QDEL   US2197981051

QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION

(QDEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
83.70 USD   -1.18%
12/19QuidelOrtho Corporation Announces Health Canada Grants License for Quidel TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I Test to Aid in the Diagnosis of Myocardial Infarction
CI
12/19QuidelOrtho and Runda Medical Form Joint Venture to Develop and Manufacture Assays for VITROS Platform
AQ
12/16QuidelOrtho to Form Joint Venture for Assays in China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuidelOrtho to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco beginning on January 9, 2023, with a presentation scheduled for 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay on the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
12/19QuidelOrtho Corporation Announces Health Canada Grants License for Quidel TriageTrue Hi..
CI
12/19QuidelOrtho and Runda Medical Form Joint Venture to Develop and Manufacture Assays for ..
AQ
12/16QuidelOrtho to Form Joint Venture for Assays in China
MT
12/16QuidelOrtho and Runda Medical Form Joint Venture to Develop and Manufacture Assays for ..
BU
12/13Transcript : QuidelOrtho Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/12QuidelOrtho Separates Chairman, Chief Executive Roles; Shares Down After-Hours
MT
12/12QuidelOrtho Announces Separation of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roles
BU
12/12QuidelOrtho Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/12Citigroup Upgrades QuidelOrtho to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $125 From $..
MT
12/07RBC Initiates QuidelOrtho at Outperform With $125 Price Target, Sees Potential for Mark..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 530 M - -
Net income 2022 539 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 528 M 5 528 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
QuidelOrtho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 83,70 $
Average target price 124,17 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas C. Bryant Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Joseph Bujarski President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Michael Busky Chief Financial Officer
Werner Kroll Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kenneth F. Buechler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-38.00%5 528
SARTORIUS AG-41.15%24 426
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.74.74%1 264
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-30.61%1 148
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-30.69%1 090
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-37.21%798