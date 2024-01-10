Quilter PLC - London-based wealth manager - Appoints Chris Hill as a non-executive director, with effect from March 7. Also announces that Tazim Essani and Paul Matthews will not seek re-election at its annual general meeting on May 23, stepping down as non-executive directors. Matthews was appointed in August 2018, and Essani joined the board in March 2021. Tim Breedon, senior independent director, will assume the role of workforce engagement director with effect from May 23.

"I am delighted to welcome Chris Hill to the board. His deep knowledge of the wealth management industry and experience as a financial services CEO and CFO will be invaluable to the board as we continue to invest in our business and deliver our strategic ambitions," Quilter Chair Ruth Markland says. Matthews and Essani have made "significant" contributions to the board, Markland says.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR24.47, up 0.3% on Wednesday morning

12-month change: up 24%

Stock price in London: 104.10 pence

12-month change: up 9.6%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.