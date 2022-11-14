Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
106.90 GBX   -0.28%
02:12aQuilter : Directorate Change
PU
11/10Quilter says no intention to make political donations amid AGM vote
AN
10/19FTSE 100 Closes Down on Higher-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quilter : Directorate Change

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 November

Further to the announcement made by Quilter plc ("Quilter" or the "Company") on 30 May 2022, the Company announces that Glyn Barker, Quilter's Chair Designate, has stepped down from the Board for personal reasons.

Having previously undertaken this role with a view to handing over to Mr Barker, the Board has confirmed that Ruth Markland will Chair Quilter going forward, and Tim Breedon will be the Senior Independent Director.

Ruth Marklandcommented:

"While we are disappointed by Glyn's decision, we very much understand his personal reasons for making it. We thank Glyn for his contribution to the Board over the last several months and he leaves with our very best wishes.

I am looking forward to continuing as Chair of Quilter and thank my Board colleagues for their support and confidence. I have tremendous faith in Quilter and our management team, led by Steven and Mark, and look forward to delivering on our potential and achieving good outcomes for all stakeholders in the coming years."

Tim Breedon, Senior Independent Director added:

"I share Ruth's disappointment at Glyn's decision but similarly understand his reasons and wish him the very best. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our thanks to Ruth for agreeing to continue her Chairmanship of Quilter. She has provided excellent leadership since becoming Chair after our last AGM and has made an invaluable contribution to the Board and broader Company since our Listing in June 2018."

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

John-Paul Crutchley

+44 (0)7741 385 251

Media:

Tim Skelton-Smith

+44 (0)782 414 5076

Camarco:

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

+44 (0)20 3757 4985

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUILTER PLC
02:12aQuilter : Directorate Change
PU
11/10Quilter says no intention to make political donations amid AGM vote
AN
10/19FTSE 100 Closes Down on Higher-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data
DJ
10/19FTSE 100 Dips as UK Inflation Increases Further
DJ
10/19UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets
RE
10/19Sterling Falls as High UK Inflation Raises Cost-of-Living Concerns
DJ
10/19UK Bank Stocks Slip on Windfall Tax Speculation
DJ
10/19Sterling Faces Further Falls Due to U.K. Recession Risks
DJ
10/19Quilter's Assets Under Management and Administration Fall in Q3
MT
10/19UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUILTER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 593 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2022 152 M 179 M 179 M
Net cash 2022 1 668 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 685 M 1 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart QUILTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Quilter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 106,90 GBX
Average target price 119,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive Officer
Mark Oscar Satchel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Markland Chairman
Leon Deist Chief Information Officer
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUILTER PLC-38.30%1 685
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.94%76 333
KKR & CO. INC.-23.38%49 152
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-16.24%17 392
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION3.48%14 878
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.39%13 654