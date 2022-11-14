Quilter : Directorate Change

14 November

Further to the announcement made by Quilter plc ("Quilter" or the "Company") on 30 May 2022, the Company announces that Glyn Barker, Quilter's Chair Designate, has stepped down from the Board for personal reasons.

Having previously undertaken this role with a view to handing over to Mr Barker, the Board has confirmed that Ruth Markland will Chair Quilter going forward, and Tim Breedon will be the Senior Independent Director.

Ruth Marklandcommented:

"While we are disappointed by Glyn's decision, we very much understand his personal reasons for making it. We thank Glyn for his contribution to the Board over the last several months and he leaves with our very best wishes.

I am looking forward to continuing as Chair of Quilter and thank my Board colleagues for their support and confidence. I have tremendous faith in Quilter and our management team, led by Steven and Mark, and look forward to delivering on our potential and achieving good outcomes for all stakeholders in the coming years."

Tim Breedon, Senior Independent Director added:

"I share Ruth's disappointment at Glyn's decision but similarly understand his reasons and wish him the very best. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our thanks to Ruth for agreeing to continue her Chairmanship of Quilter. She has provided excellent leadership since becoming Chair after our last AGM and has made an invaluable contribution to the Board and broader Company since our Listing in June 2018."

Enquiries: