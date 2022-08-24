Quilter : Download the 2022 Half Year Results Transcript
Quilter plc - 2022 Half Year Results
10 August 2022
Paul Feeney:
Good morning, all. Welcome to our interim results presentation.
We'll follow the usual format. I'll set out my perspective on business performance, flows
and some of our important initiatives, and then Mark will walk you through the financials.
I'll then summarise, and we'll take Q&A.
We've also got the exec team in the room with us today, so I'll draw them into questions,
as appropriate.
Let me start with the key highlights across my three key axes: financial momentum,
operational improvement and strategic progress.
First, financial momentum.
We all know it was a tough market in the first half. Despite that backdrop, there's good
momentum in our business and that's come through in our first half performance.
We drove £1.6 billion of net flows to our platform versus £1.8 billion last year. And £0.5
billion of flows into our High Net Worth business versus £0.4 billion last year. A
creditable performance. And we increased adjusted profit by 9% to £61 million pounds.
And that was achieved by delivering a two-percentage point increase in the operating
margin to 20%.
The other notable feature of the first half was the return of £350 million to shareholders
from the sale of Quilter International. Taken together with our previous buyback, we've
now reduced our share count by about 25% since we listed.
Next, operational improvement.
As you know, we've substantially completed our optimisation plans delivering some £65
million of cost savings against the original target of £50 million. And we're now making
good progress with our simplification plans. We've accelerated initiatives wherever we
can.
We have also agreed a more straightforward process to help expedite the back-book
transfers which we told you we were targeting at our Capital Markets Day.
And last, in terms of Strategic Progress.
I'm delighted that our new platform continues to be well received. In both Q1 and Q2 we
were the leading firm for retail advised gross flows across the entire platform industry
according to Fundscape data. To maintain that momentum, you'll recall we talked about
targeting 700 IFA firms back at the Capital Markets Day. Well, we've already
successfully converted over 10% of those to using Quilter as a platform of choice.
We also launched our expanded WealthSelect offering to give customers a choice of
investment solutions that can cater for whatever risk appetite they have, with whatever
investment style they prefer, all with an ESG overlay.
And we continue to make progress on our plans for tomorrow's Quilter, including investment in our mobile app delivery and our hybrid advice plans.
So, overall, continued good progress, notwithstanding the backdrop.
Let me now say a few words about each segment, starting with Affluent.
As you can see from the charts on the right, we experienced some revenue headwinds, principally from lower advice and mortgage and protection revenues. But despite those challenges, we increased profits in this segment by 7% to £47 million, supported by good cost discipline and the benefits of simplification.
We reduced year-on-year costs by 6%, despite inflationary pressures.
More broadly, from a strategic perspective, we've seen the first movements in transferring our adviser back-books onto our platform. We've streamlined the process to make transfers easier for advisers and their clients. And this should allow us to accelerate momentum from here.
We've also been pleased with feedback on our enhanced WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service which I mentioned earlier.
Turning now to High Net Worth.
Here we delivered solid revenue growth, and a year-on-year increase in net flows, which we'll come onto shortly. Now we've also continued to invest to drive longer-term growth in this segment, so that means profits are down about £3 million year-on-year.
That investment includes growing our team of investment managers. We've added eight investment managers since this time last year. We're also building out our advice capabilities in our Dublin office and we're recruiting financial planners in the UK.
As we outlined in November, this is the start of being able to offer both financial planning and investment management right across all of our offices.
We've seen strong flows into Quilter Cheviot's Managed Portfolio Service, which we relaunched last November, as well as our Climate Assets Fund which has gone through the £400 million AUM milestone during this period. We are intending to launch a more growth-focused version of this fund in the fourth quarter.
Now, let's get into the detail on flows.
This is the usual flow chart that you've seen before. As you can see, total Gross and Net flows were down somewhat in the first half. But this overall high-level picture doesn't really give you a good feel for the key trends in both our UK Platform and in our High Net Worth business. That's because the overall group figures also include the assets we manage on third party platforms, including those related to businesses that we've sold, which are obviously in structural outflow and so distort the picture.
So today I want to dig a bit deeper and break out separately the flows for the Platform and the High Net Worth business. These are the main flow engines for Quilter, and will allow you to more easily make comparisons with our listed peers.
I'll start with the Platform.
As you can see, both net and gross flows for the first quarter were actually marginally ahead of the same period in 2021. But in the second quarter we saw a step down in the level of discretionary investment flows. Looking at the trends behind that, while we enjoyed consistent levels of flows into pensions in the second quarter, pressure on discretionary investment reflects a combination of both weaker market sentiment and the squeeze in household incomes.
That led to a step down in gross flows from around £2.3 billion in the first quarter, to around £1.9 billion in the second quarter. Basically, people are putting less in their ISAs.
But it's worth noting that the lower Q2 gross and net out-turn for the Platform was still higher than the level we were at before our new platform came on-stream.
So, we're confident that our new platform has definitely moved us to a higher sustainable level of flows. We're now capturing more flow from our own advisers and we're also targeting a wider range of IFA firms across the market.
We've continued also to improve persistency this year. You may recall that our Platform persistency in early 2020 was inflated by some of the transfer and operational problems that other firms were having in the early stages of COVID. So, the 93% persistency you see here, up a percentage point on last year, is welcome evidence of continued progress.
I'm particularly pleased that we've seen notably fewer clients leaving us to go to other platforms. The feedback we get from IFAs is that they no longer need to do so. Our new platform is so much easier to use and because we now offer such a comprehensive service.
Despite that improved persistency, the lower level of gross flows has fed through to lower net flows in Q2 and, of course, this is a trend you can see right across the market from last week's Investment Association statistics.
So, £1.6 billion of Platform net inflows for the half versus £1.8 billion in a much better market a year ago is a pleasing result.
While we know there is more to be done, as I said earlier, we've been delighted with the market reception to our new platform. We were the leading player for retail advised sales across the entire platform industry in both the first and second quarter according to Fundscape, and our market share position is clearly heading in the right direction. As the chart shows, relative to our major listed peers, we've shown the most significant improvement in gross market share over the last three years.
Back at the Capital Markets Day in November, we said we were actively targeting around 700 larger IFA firms who've historically not used us or been very low volume users of our platform. We've made excellent progress here. Around 80 of those firms have now adopted us as a platform of choice for new investments. We are having in- depth discussions with another 60 firms, and we're in the early stage of engagement with a further 100 firms. So, I'm confident that the market share improvement you can see on this slide is set to continue.
Turning now to the High Net Worth segment. As I mentioned earlier, you can see that flows have been resilient. Gross flows at £0.6 billion for the second quarter were broadly in line with the quarterly average over the last three years. And net flows were essentially flat in the second quarter versus the first quarter and up year-on-year, which I think is excellent performance given the current market. And that's a great out-turn relative to our peers and shows the benefit of our dual distribution approach.
3
Let me now switch gears and turn to adviser numbers and productivity.
As you'll remember, we repositioned our adviser force last year to take full advantage of our new platform. Our objectives were to maximise usage of the platform by our own advisers and to ensure that they were better aligned with our products and services.
And it's worked. As you can see in the lower chart, we saw a sharp improvement in adviser productivity last year. And that has been sustained into this year despite lower flows across the market.
Indeed, flows generated by our advisers in the first half onto our platform and into our solutions were running at a mid-teens rate of opening assets in Affluent and a low teens rate in High Net Worth.
Putting that into perspective, net flows from Quilter Advisers onto our platform were just under £1 billion in the first half of this year, up 10% on 2021. I'm also pleased to report that, as we predicted, adviser attrition has normalised.
But adding new advisers has been challenging this year. Our robust vetting of new entrants and a slower pace of regulatory authorisation has meant our pipeline of new joiners hasn't fed through as quickly as we'd have liked. And some aggressive consolidation in the market has definitely increased competition for advisers.
So, what have we done? Well, we've repositioned our offer to compete more strongly, and we continue to support our firms with Practice Buy Out and Management Buy Out funding. We've also launched our Adviser Retirement Plan where we can acquire, and we can now accommodate retiring advisers' client-books directly into our national business.
We're pleased to see our pipeline of adviser firms wanting to join us continue to grow and we've added further resources to our recruitment team. Once advisers are in our network, we want to ensure that they feel fully embedded into the Quilter culture and philosophy. So, we've launched our Ties That Bind programme to underpin this.
This programme is focused on three core areas.
First, we're helping advisers run profitably; we're investing in technology to make it easier for them to engage with clients and with us.
Second, we're helping advisers grow sustainably; we're investing in new central paraplanning and support structures, we're helping them to grow adviser numbers through our Financial Adviser School and by providing recruitment resources.
And third, we're helping advisers exit with confidence. As I just mentioned, we've got market-leading Practice and Management Buy Out schemes. We've completed 22 such transactions this half alone.
And, of course, advisers can now sell to our own national business, securing the transfer of client ownership and assets with little disruption.
With the foundations of our advice business firmly in place we're now re-focusing back on adviser growth. To that end, we've appointed Stephen Fryett back into the business as Managing Director. Stephen was a founder of the business that became Quilter Financial Planning before moving to manage our largest network firm. So, he has a
unique perspective from both sides of the fence. And I know both Steves are excited about the opportunities they see to accelerate our growth here.
Turning now to the assets we manage.
Our most important initiative in 2022 to date has been the relaunch of our WealthSelect
managed portfolio solution. WealthSelect now incorporates a full range of risk and
investment styles, all with ESG overlays. That allows us to accommodate a wider range
of investor needs than many of our peers. We provide a choice of 56 portfolios to cover
the full spectrum of client appetites from active to passive, adventurous to conservative
and with responsible and sustainable options.
There's a chart in the appendix which shows you the detail, but as I highlight on the
chart, performance of our WealthSelect portfolios continues to be extremely good, as is
the performance of our Cirilium passive and blend ranges.
Cirilium Active has an excellent long-term record but, as a more quality growth focused
proposition, its short-term performance has been more mixed in these markets.
So, before I hand over to Mark, let me summarise.
We all know it's a difficult operating environment. But what differentiates us at times like
these is how we respond and the opportunities we seize.
So how are we responding?
First, I'd emphasise that, through our advisers and our investment managers, we're
staying close to our customers to help them manage their financial affairs. And in tough
markets, our customers really appreciate the value of advice and that's what makes our
adviser focused model so resilient.
And we're investing in our Ties That Bind programme to reinforce the relationship
between advisers in our network and Quilter.
Next, to drive growth, we will keep adding new IFA firms to the platform. This will be the
principal source of incremental flow to get us to our 6% target.
Meanwhile, we've continued to drive strong flows to our platform despite a difficult
market. And in High Net Worth, we'll continue to add investment managers and build
out our advice capabilities which will also support growth in flows.
While investing, we'll maintain our resolute focus on costs and accelerate our
simplification plans wherever possible.
We remain well capitalised. And we continue to believe in the attractiveness of our
integrated business model.
Finally, I wanted to mention that we are conscious that it's not just us that has to manage
through tough times. Our staff have to do so as well. So, that's why we've announced a
one-off £1,200 payment to all staff who earn £50,000 or less with their August pay. Our
colleagues have been phenomenal throughout the ups and downs of the last few years
and so we want to support them also.
And with that, let me hand over to Mark to run you through the numbers. Mark.
Mark Satchel:
Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone.
