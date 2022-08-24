Quilter : Download the 2022 Half Year Results Transcript

And we continue to make progress on our plans for tomorrow's Quilter, including investment in our mobile app delivery and our hybrid advice plans.

So, overall, continued good progress, notwithstanding the backdrop.

Let me now say a few words about each segment, starting with Affluent.

As you can see from the charts on the right, we experienced some revenue headwinds, principally from lower advice and mortgage and protection revenues. But despite those challenges, we increased profits in this segment by 7% to £47 million, supported by good cost discipline and the benefits of simplification.

We reduced year-on-year costs by 6%, despite inflationary pressures.

More broadly, from a strategic perspective, we've seen the first movements in transferring our adviser back-books onto our platform. We've streamlined the process to make transfers easier for advisers and their clients. And this should allow us to accelerate momentum from here.

We've also been pleased with feedback on our enhanced WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service which I mentioned earlier.

Turning now to High Net Worth.

Here we delivered solid revenue growth, and a year-on-year increase in net flows, which we'll come onto shortly. Now we've also continued to invest to drive longer-term growth in this segment, so that means profits are down about £3 million year-on-year.

That investment includes growing our team of investment managers. We've added eight investment managers since this time last year. We're also building out our advice capabilities in our Dublin office and we're recruiting financial planners in the UK.

As we outlined in November, this is the start of being able to offer both financial planning and investment management right across all of our offices.

We've seen strong flows into Quilter Cheviot's Managed Portfolio Service, which we relaunched last November, as well as our Climate Assets Fund which has gone through the £400 million AUM milestone during this period. We are intending to launch a more growth-focused version of this fund in the fourth quarter.

Now, let's get into the detail on flows.

This is the usual flow chart that you've seen before. As you can see, total Gross and Net flows were down somewhat in the first half. But this overall high-level picture doesn't really give you a good feel for the key trends in both our UK Platform and in our High Net Worth business. That's because the overall group figures also include the assets we manage on third party platforms, including those related to businesses that we've sold, which are obviously in structural outflow and so distort the picture.

So today I want to dig a bit deeper and break out separately the flows for the Platform and the High Net Worth business. These are the main flow engines for Quilter, and will allow you to more easily make comparisons with our listed peers.

I'll start with the Platform.