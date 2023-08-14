Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain Quilter plc's plans and its current goals and expectations

relating to its future financial condition, performance and results.

By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond Quilter plc's control including amongst other things, international and global economic and business conditions, the implications and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing and impact of other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation and other regulations in the jurisdictions in which Quilter plc

and its affiliates operate. As a result, Quilter plc's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in Quilter plc's forward-looking statements.

Quilter plc undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Nothing in this presentation shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

