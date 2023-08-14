Investor introduction
Autumn 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain Quilter plc's plans and its current goals and expectations
relating to its future financial condition, performance and results.
By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond Quilter plc's control including amongst other things, international and global economic and business conditions, the implications and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing and impact of other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation and other regulations in the jurisdictions in which Quilter plc
and its affiliates operate. As a result, Quilter plc's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in Quilter plc's forward-looking statements.
Quilter plc undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Nothing in this presentation shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Industry overview
and Quilter's journey to date
UK Wealth: a secular growth opportunity
UK wealth management market growth and forecast¹
AuA, £tn
c.2.2-2.5
CAGR
+6 to 10%
c.1.8
CAGR
0.7
Retail Advised²
+13%
Our
focus
c.0.9
0.3
0.3
0.7
Discretionary³
0.4
0.4
0.4
Direct to
0.2
Consumer³
FY 2015
2022
FY 2025e
- The UK wealth management market is the fifth largest in the world4
- Strong market growth as flows consolidate onto Platforms
- Retail advised market continues to be a high growth market
- Discretionary market remains largest wealth market sector
Sources and notes:
- Fundscape Platform report Q4'22, Retail Advised Platform AuA, adding £148bn St. James Place AuM.
- Compeer UK Wealth Management Report, 2022.
3.
Wealth managers and private banks, Boring Money Online Investing 2022. Estimated H1 AuM, Wealth manager and Private banks Discretionary AUM only.
4
4.
Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook 2022.
Using different sources results in some overlap in underlying participants and AuMA.
Industry context - secular growth with cyclical challenges
UK Wealth market has strong secular growth potential
Cyclical equity and bond market headwinds in 2022
Economic downturn, higher interest rates, cost-of-living challenges impacting flows
Adviser consolidation causing market disruption
