    QLT   GB00BDCXV269

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Quilter : Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
QUILTER PLC

Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and reregistered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

14 March 2022

Quilter plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company announces that on 11 March 2022, Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 ordinary shares of £0.07 each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of £1.354196 per Share.

1

Details of the person discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Tazim Essani

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director, Quilter plc - PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Quilter plc

b)

LEI

54930092XIVK28RZGM95

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each

type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.07 each

instrument, type of instrument

("Shares")

Identification code

GB00BDCXV269

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.354196 (per Share)

14,500

d)

Aggregated information

Acquisition price: £1.354196

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-11; 09:54 UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries: Patrick Gonsalves Company Secretary + 44 (0)7391867081

JSE Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 666 M 870 M 870 M
Net income 2021 72,1 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net cash 2021 2 130 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 2 121 M 2 770 M 2 770 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float -
Chart QUILTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Quilter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 136,10 GBX
Average target price 161,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Mark Oscar Satchel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Glyn Parry Jones Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Deist Chief Information Officer
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUILTER PLC-8.35%2 770
BLACKSTONE INC.-10.31%78 066
KKR & CO. INC.-29.81%30 911
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.28%19 995
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-22.64%15 133
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.60%13 688