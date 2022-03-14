Quilter : Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

QUILTER PLC

Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and reregistered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

14 March 2022

Quilter plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company announces that on 11 March 2022, Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 ordinary shares of £0.07 each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of £1.354196 per Share.