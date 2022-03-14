Quilter : Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

|
QUILTER PLC
Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and reregistered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)
ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269
JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")
14 March 2022
The Company announces that on 11 March 2022, Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 ordinary shares of £0.07 each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of £1.354196 per Share.
1
Details of the person discharging
managerial
responsibilities/person closely
associated
a)
Name
Tazim Essani
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director, Quilter plc - PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
Quilter plc
b)
LEI
54930092XIVK28RZGM95
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.07 each
instrument, type of instrument
("Shares")
Identification code
GB00BDCXV269
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.354196 (per Share)
14,500
d)
Aggregated information
Acquisition price: £1.354196
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-11; 09:54 UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries: Patrick Gonsalves Company Secretary + 44 (0)7391867081
JSE Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
Quilter plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
