Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:06 2022-07-06 am EDT
96.41 GBX   +0.01%
10:34aQUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests in relevant securities
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests in relevant securities
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests in relevant securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quilter : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests in relevant securities

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUILTER PLC

(Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Quilter PLC (and subsidiaries)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

LXI REIT PLC

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

05/07/2022

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

YES - Secure Income REIT Plc

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

47,841,656

5.25

and/or controlled:

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

47,841,656

5.25

1

Form 8.3

December 2021

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

Purchase

3,250

1.40519

1p ordinary

Purchase

12,480

1.408

1p ordinary

Purchase

2,150

1.412396

1p ordinary

Purchase

4,950

1.412396

1p ordinary

Purchase

5,650

1.412396

1p ordinary

Sale

2,150

1.41111

1p ordinary

Sale

3,020

1.420551

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price per

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

2

Form 8.3

December 2021

(ii)

Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant security

description

exercised

securities

per unit

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription, conversion

applicable)

1p ordinary

Transfer In

15,000

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

06/07/2022

Contact name:

Jenny Kan

Telephone number*:

+44 (0)207 150 4233

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

3

Form 8.3

December 2021

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

6th July 2022

Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

4

Form 8.3

December 2021

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUILTER PLC
10:34aQUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/01QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/01QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
06/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T-Mobile US...
06/28Berenberg Cuts Quilter PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
06/17QUILTER : New ONS data paints a harrowing picture of the self-employed retirement outlook
PU
06/15QUILTER : Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilitie..
PU
06/15Randall & Quilter Investment To Raise $125 Million Via Share Placement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUILTER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 635 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2022 35,5 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net cash 2022 1 640 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart QUILTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Quilter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 96,40 GBX
Average target price 165,01 GBX
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Mark Oscar Satchel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Markland Chairman
Leon Deist Chief Information Officer
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUILTER PLC-44.36%1 537
BLACKSTONE INC.-27.33%65 889
KKR & CO. INC.-36.04%28 238
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-21.48%16 492
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-28.87%11 908
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-41.55%11 740