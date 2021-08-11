Quilter Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit, Assets Under Management Rose

By Sabela Ojea
Quilter PLC reported on Wednesday a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said assets under management increased.
The FTSE 250 asset manager posted a pretax profit of 27 million pounds ($37.4 million) compared with a loss of GBP25 million for the same period a year earlier.
Total income reached GBP2.84 billion compared with a loss of GBP667 million for the year-earlier period.
Total assets under management increased to GBP126.6 billion from GBP117.8 billion at the end of last year.
The board declared an interim dividend of 1.7 pence a share, up from 1.0 pence for the first half of 2020.
"Quilter remains well positioned in an industry with long-term secular growth prospects," the company said, adding that it is on track to meet its targets.
