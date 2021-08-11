Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BDCXV269

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quilter Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit, Assets Under Management Rose

08/11/2021 | 02:59am EDT
By Sabela Ojea

Quilter PLC reported on Wednesday a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said assets under management increased.

The FTSE 250 asset manager posted a pretax profit of 27 million pounds ($37.4 million) compared with a loss of GBP25 million for the same period a year earlier.

Total income reached GBP2.84 billion compared with a loss of GBP667 million for the year-earlier period.

Total assets under management increased to GBP126.6 billion from GBP117.8 billion at the end of last year.

The board declared an interim dividend of 1.7 pence a share, up from 1.0 pence for the first half of 2020.

"Quilter remains well positioned in an industry with long-term secular growth prospects," the company said, adding that it is on track to meet its targets.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 0258ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -0.22% 402.1 Delayed Quote.23.92%
QUILTER PLC -3.05% 163.6 Delayed Quote.9.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 744 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
Net income 2021 89,9 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2021 1 563 M 2 161 M 2 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 2 760 M 3 820 M 3 817 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart QUILTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Quilter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 168,90 GBX
Average target price 183,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Mark Oscar Satchel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Glyn Parry Jones Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Deist Chief Information Officer
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUILTER PLC9.96%3 820
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.75.62%81 719
KKR & CO. INC.65.08%38 970
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.17%22 753
AMUNDI22.60%19 366
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.50.13%16 890