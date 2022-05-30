Quilter : appoints Glyn Barker as Chair

30 May 2022

Quilter plc today announces that Glyn Barker has been appointed as Chair of Quilter plc, subject to regulatory approval, effective from 7 September 2022. Mr Barker will join the Quilter Board as a Non-Executive Director and as a member of the Board Remuneration Committee and the Board Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee effective from 1 June 2022. Ruth Markland will continue as Chair of Quilter until Mr Barker's appointment as Chair becomes effective.

After a distinguished executive career with PwC, culminating with appointment as Vice Chairman, UK and Chief Executive Markets: Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Mr Barker has held a number of senior Non-executive positions including Chairman of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc and Senior Independent Director of Aviva plc. Mr Barker will be stepping down as Chair and a Non-executive Director of Berkeley Group at or before their Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2022.

Ruth Markland, Interim Chair of Quilter, commented:

"After a very thorough and comprehensive search, I am delighted that Glyn Barker has agreed to become the Chair of Quilter. Glyn is an experienced Chair who has demonstrated both in his executive career and his non-executive career an ability to lead large businesses and has a good understanding of the wealth management industry. My Board colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Glyn to continue Quilter's development and delivering our growth plans."

Glyn Barker, commented:

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed to Chair the Quilter Board. Quilter is a business which has completely transformed itself since its listing in 2018 and I am very much looking forward to playing a role in ensuring it fully delivers on its undoubted potential."

Paul Feeney, Quilter CEO, commented:

"I am very pleased that Quilter has been able to attract a Chair of the calibre of Glyn Barker. Having repositioned the business as a focused UK wealth manager, my management team and I welcome the appointment of Glyn Barker who will help us to fully leverage the fantastic capabilities of our business for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Enquiries: