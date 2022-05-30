Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:36:39 am EDT
119.20 GBX   -1.00%
Quilter : appoints Glyn Barker as Chair

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
30 May 2022

Quilter plc today announces that Glyn Barker has been appointed as Chair of Quilter plc, subject to regulatory approval, effective from 7 September 2022. Mr Barker will join the Quilter Board as a Non-Executive Director and as a member of the Board Remuneration Committee and the Board Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee effective from 1 June 2022. Ruth Markland will continue as Chair of Quilter until Mr Barker's appointment as Chair becomes effective.

After a distinguished executive career with PwC, culminating with appointment as Vice Chairman, UK and Chief Executive Markets: Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Mr Barker has held a number of senior Non-executive positions including Chairman of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc and Senior Independent Director of Aviva plc. Mr Barker will be stepping down as Chair and a Non-executive Director of Berkeley Group at or before their Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2022.

Ruth Markland, Interim Chair of Quilter, commented:

"After a very thorough and comprehensive search, I am delighted that Glyn Barker has agreed to become the Chair of Quilter. Glyn is an experienced Chair who has demonstrated both in his executive career and his non-executive career an ability to lead large businesses and has a good understanding of the wealth management industry. My Board colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Glyn to continue Quilter's development and delivering our growth plans."

Glyn Barker, commented:

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed to Chair the Quilter Board. Quilter is a business which has completely transformed itself since its listing in 2018 and I am very much looking forward to playing a role in ensuring it fully delivers on its undoubted potential."

Paul Feeney, Quilter CEO, commented:

"I am very pleased that Quilter has been able to attract a Chair of the calibre of Glyn Barker. Having repositioned the business as a focused UK wealth manager, my management team and I welcome the appointment of Glyn Barker who will help us to fully leverage the fantastic capabilities of our business for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

John-Paul Crutchley

Keilah Codd

+44 (0)7741 385 251

+44 (0)7776 649 681

Company Secretary:

Patrick Gonsalves

+44 (0)7375 978 887

Media:

Tim Skelton-Smith

+44 (0)782 414 5076

Camarco:

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

+44 (0)20 3757 4985

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
