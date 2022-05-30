Quilter : appoints Neeta Atkar as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee

30 May 2022

Quilter plc today announces that Neeta Atkar has been appointed as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. Ms Atkar will join the Quilter Board and become a member of the Board Audit Committee, the Board Risk Committee and the Board Technology and Operations Committee on 11 August 2022. After completion of her induction as a Quilter Board member, Ms Atkar will become the Chair of the Board Risk Committee with effect from 1 October 2022. George Reid will continue to chair the Board Risk Committee until Ms Atkar is appointed to the role.

Ms Atkar has a deep understanding of risk and regulation having spent her executive career working at the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority before taking on roles in the financial services industry with Andersen Consulting, Abbey National, Royal & Sun Alliance, Lloyds Banking Group and TSB Bank where she was the Chief Risk Officer. Ms Atkar is currently a Non-executive Director and chairs the risk committees of British Business Bank plc (where she is also the Senior Independent Director), Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Yorkshire Building Society.

Ruth Markland, Chair of Quilter, commented:

"I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such a capable and experienced risk professional to chair our Board Risk Committee. Neeta Atkar has deep experience as both a Chief Risk Officer and as a risk committee chair in the financial services sector. This will enable her to make a significant contribution to the work of the Quilter Board as we strive to continue to ensure that Quilter delivers on its clear strategy within a robust risk management framework."

Neeta Atkar commented:

"I am pleased to be joining the Quilter Board and am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to contribute to the delivery of Quilter's strategy, and the continued enhancement of Quilter's risk management arrangements that have served it well since its Listing in 2018."

Biographical details - Neeta Atkar MBE

Executive Career Year Company Position 2012 - 2016 TSB BANK Chief Risk Officer 2007 - 2012 LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 2011 - 2012 Project Verde Chief Risk Officer and Accountable Executive for RRP 2009 - 2011 Group Operational Risk & Financial Crime Director 2008 - 2009 Regulatory Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc 2007 - 2008 Operational Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc 2004 - 2007 ROYAL & SUN ALLIANCE Director, Operational & Financial Risks, Group Risk 2002 - 2004 ABBEY NATIONAL Head, Basel Credit Risk Implementation Project 2001 - 2002 ANDERSEN CONSULTING Senior Manager, Regulatory Consulting, Financial Services 1998 - 2000 FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY Manager, Policy Department, Major Financial Groups 1988 - 1998 BANK OF ENGLAND Non-executive Directorships Year Company Position 2018 - present Nomura Europe Holdings plc Non-executive Director & Chair, Risk 2017 - present Yorkshire Building Society Non-executive Director & Chair, Risk 2016 - present British Business Bank plc Non-Executive Director Chair, Risk & Senior Independent Director from 2019 2018 - present Prince's Trust Ambassador, Women Supporting Women 1997 - present Justice of the Peace Presiding Magistrate (chairperson) 2017 - 2021 National Skills Academy for Financial Services Trustee of Charity

