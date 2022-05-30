Quilter : appoints Neeta Atkar as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee
30 May 2022
Quilter plc today announces that Neeta Atkar has been appointed as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. Ms Atkar will join the Quilter Board and become a member of the Board Audit Committee, the Board Risk Committee and the Board Technology and Operations Committee on 11 August 2022. After completion of her induction as a Quilter Board member, Ms Atkar will become the Chair of the Board Risk Committee with effect from 1 October 2022. George Reid will continue to chair the Board Risk Committee until Ms Atkar is appointed to the role.
Ms Atkar has a deep understanding of risk and regulation having spent her executive career working at the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority before taking on roles in the financial services industry with Andersen Consulting, Abbey National, Royal & Sun Alliance, Lloyds Banking Group and TSB Bank where she was the Chief Risk Officer. Ms Atkar is currently a Non-executive Director and chairs the risk committees of British Business Bank plc (where she is also the Senior Independent Director), Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Yorkshire Building Society.
Ruth Markland, Chair of Quilter, commented:
"I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such a capable and experienced risk professional to chair our Board Risk Committee. Neeta Atkar has deep experience as both a Chief Risk Officer and as a risk committee chair in the financial services sector. This will enable her to make a significant contribution to the work of the Quilter Board as we strive to continue to ensure that Quilter delivers on its clear strategy within a robust risk management framework."
Neeta Atkar commented:
"I am pleased to be joining the Quilter Board and am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to contribute to the delivery of Quilter's strategy, and the continued enhancement of Quilter's risk management arrangements that have served it well since its Listing in 2018."
Biographical details - Neeta Atkar MBE
Executive Career
Year
Company Position
2012 - 2016
TSB BANK
Chief Risk Officer
2007 - 2012
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
2011 - 2012
Project Verde Chief Risk Officer and Accountable Executive for RRP
2009 - 2011
Group Operational Risk & Financial Crime Director
2008 - 2009
Regulatory Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc
2007 - 2008
Operational Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc
2004 - 2007
ROYAL & SUN ALLIANCE
Director, Operational & Financial Risks, Group Risk