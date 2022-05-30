Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Quilter plc
  News
  Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:36:39 am EDT
119.20 GBX   -1.00%
British Wealth Manager Quilter Names New Chair
MT
QUILTER : appoints Glyn Barker as Chair
PU
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
Quilter : appoints Neeta Atkar as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee

05/30/2022 | 02:26am EDT
30 May 2022

Quilter plc today announces that Neeta Atkar has been appointed as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. Ms Atkar will join the Quilter Board and become a member of the Board Audit Committee, the Board Risk Committee and the Board Technology and Operations Committee on 11 August 2022. After completion of her induction as a Quilter Board member, Ms Atkar will become the Chair of the Board Risk Committee with effect from 1 October 2022. George Reid will continue to chair the Board Risk Committee until Ms Atkar is appointed to the role.

Ms Atkar has a deep understanding of risk and regulation having spent her executive career working at the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority before taking on roles in the financial services industry with Andersen Consulting, Abbey National, Royal & Sun Alliance, Lloyds Banking Group and TSB Bank where she was the Chief Risk Officer. Ms Atkar is currently a Non-executive Director and chairs the risk committees of British Business Bank plc (where she is also the Senior Independent Director), Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Yorkshire Building Society.

Ruth Markland, Chair of Quilter, commented:

"I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such a capable and experienced risk professional to chair our Board Risk Committee. Neeta Atkar has deep experience as both a Chief Risk Officer and as a risk committee chair in the financial services sector. This will enable her to make a significant contribution to the work of the Quilter Board as we strive to continue to ensure that Quilter delivers on its clear strategy within a robust risk management framework."

Neeta Atkar commented:

"I am pleased to be joining the Quilter Board and am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to contribute to the delivery of Quilter's strategy, and the continued enhancement of Quilter's risk management arrangements that have served it well since its Listing in 2018."

Biographical details - Neeta Atkar MBE

Executive Career

Year

Company Position

2012 - 2016

TSB BANK

Chief Risk Officer

2007 - 2012

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

2011 - 2012

Project Verde Chief Risk Officer and Accountable Executive for RRP

2009 - 2011

Group Operational Risk & Financial Crime Director

2008 - 2009

Regulatory Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc

2007 - 2008

Operational Risk Director, Retail Bank, Lloyds TSB Bank plc

2004 - 2007

ROYAL & SUN ALLIANCE

Director, Operational & Financial Risks, Group Risk

2002 - 2004

ABBEY NATIONAL

Head, Basel Credit Risk Implementation Project

2001 - 2002

ANDERSEN CONSULTING

Senior Manager, Regulatory Consulting, Financial Services

1998 - 2000

FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY

Manager, Policy Department, Major Financial Groups

1988 - 1998

BANK OF ENGLAND

Non-executive Directorships

Year

Company Position

2018 - present

Nomura Europe Holdings plc

Non-executive Director & Chair, Risk

2017 - present

Yorkshire Building Society

Non-executive Director & Chair, Risk

2016 - present

British Business Bank plc

Non-Executive Director Chair, Risk & Senior Independent Director from 2019

2018 - present

Prince's Trust

Ambassador, Women Supporting Women

1997 - present

Justice of the Peace

Presiding Magistrate (chairperson)

2017 - 2021

National Skills Academy for Financial Services

Trustee of Charity

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

John-Paul Crutchley

Keilah Codd

+44 (0)7741 385 251

+44 (0)7776 649 681

Company Secretary:

Patrick Gonsalves

+44 (0)7375 978 887

Media:

Tim Skelton-Smith

+44 (0)782 414 5076

Camarco:

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

+44 (0)20 3757 4985

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:25:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
