  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-10-03 am EDT
90.93 GBX   -0.86%
10:25aQuilter : appoints head of wellbeing from Disney
PU
09/30Lloyds Banking Group plc Appoints Cathy Turner as an Independent Non-Executive Director and A Member of the Remuneration Committee, Effective 1 November 2022
CI
09/28UK lenders pull mortgages at record rate as market chaos worsens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quilter : appoints head of wellbeing from Disney

10/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
3 October 2022

Quilter, the wealth manager, today announces the appointment of Daisy Dupree-Loxton as its new head of wellbeing.

Daisy joins from The Walt Disney Company where she has been manager of wellbeing and mental health since 2019 and helped to embed wellbeing programmes, including Mental Health First Aiders, in the business.

Prior to this her experience includes HR roles at Kingfisher and EY. Daisy is also a Mental Health First Aid England instructor.

Daisy will be responsible for continuing to develop Thrive, Quilter's employee wellbeing programme that's been active since the business listed in 2018. Thrive aims to support and enhance the wellbeing of Quilter employees to help them to be healthy in their physical, social, financial, emotional and mental wellbeing. Quilter also has trained mental health first aiders across the business to support colleagues.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Quilter launched a version of Thrive for financial advisers offering them access to online mental health and wellbeing tools and support.

Commenting on the appointment, Penny Cole, Quilter HR director, says:

"We're really pleased to bring in someone with Daisy's experience of working across different sectors, where employees face differing pressures and challenges. The world of work is evolving rapidly, and it has never been more important to protect employee wellbeing and create the right kind of experience for people.

"We are passionate about building an inclusive culture where everyone's contribution is valued, and our people can thrive."

Daisy Dupree-Loxton adds:

"We spend the majority of our time in work and if that workplace doesn't look after us, it can have long lasting impact on our physical and mental health.

"Having worked across the media, consumer goods and retail industries, I have also seen how this is particularly acute in fast paced and high performing cultures. That is why I am delighted to be joining Quilter - a business that recognises the importance of workplace wellbeing and actively supports its employees.

"I am excited to build on the existing Thrive program and focus on smashing the stigma around mental health while supporting employees throughout their personal and professional life events."

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 14:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 603 M 671 M 671 M
Net income 2022 116 M 130 M 130 M
Net cash 2022 1 672 M 1 863 M 1 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 96,2%
