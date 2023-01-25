Advanced search
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49:22 2023-01-25 am EST
96.62 GBX   +0.39%
04:18aQuilter assets under management down in 2022 amid tough conditions
AN
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
03:36aSterling Could Fall as BOE Contends With Weak Growth, High Inflation
DJ
Quilter assets under management down in 2022 amid tough conditions

01/25/2023 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Quilter PLC said on Wednesday assets under management and administration fell in 2022 owing difficult market conditions.

The London-based wealth manager reported a 11% decline in AuMA to GBP99.6 billion as at December 31 from GBP111.8 billion in 2021. It also dropped from GBP110.0 billion in the fourth quarter a year prior, representing 9.5%

However, AuMA increased by 3% in the fourth quarter from GBP96.9 billion in the third quarter, reflecting a modest pick-up in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields in the final quarter.

For 2022, gross flow fell by 20% to GBP10.53 billion from GBP13.20 billion in 2021, while net inflow more than halved to GBP1.78 billion from GBP3.96 billion.

Net inflows tanked to GBP159 million in the fourth quarter from GBP236 million in the third quarter. Year-on-year, net inflows were down sharply from GBP950 million, reflecting that it called the "normal seasonality" in the business relative to the third quarter 2022.

Quilter channel recorded a 14% drop in gross platform flows to GBP594 million in the fourth quarter from GBP691 million the same quarter in 2021.

"Although net flows for 2022 were below the level we want to achieve, we finished the year on a solid note despite the usual seasonal slowdown towards the end of the quarter," said Chief Executive Steven Levin.

"More broadly, the Quilter channel continued to deliver consistent flows to our platform and has maintained steady productivity throughout the year."

Quilter shares were up 0.3% to 96.54 pence on Wednesday morning in London. They were 1.4% lower at ZAR20.39 in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

