Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/25 11:39:52 am
143.2 GBX   +0.07%
02:36aQuilter reports uplift in last quarter of 2021
RE
02:16aQuilter's FY21 AuMA Soars To $151 Billion
MT
01/20QUILTER PLC : Security operations
CO
Quilter reports uplift in last quarter of 2021

01/26/2022 | 02:36am EST
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager Quilter <IPO-OLD.L> saw a strong final quarter of 2021, with improved year-on-year net flows, it said on Wednesday.

Assets under management reached 111.8 billion pounds ($151 billion) at the end of December 2021, up 13% from the previous year.

The fund manager, which became a standalone company after the break-up of Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual in 2018, saw year-to-date net inflows of 4 billion pounds and fourth quarter net inflows of 1 billion pounds.

"2021 was a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model," Quilter's chief executive Paul Feeney said. "We expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022," he added.

Quilter's new investment platform reported a sharp increase in gross flows to 9 billion pounds and net inflows of 3.5 billion pounds during 2021.

The division provides wealth management products and services in the UK, serving affluent customers. ($1 = 0.7407 pounds) (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by John O'Donnell)


© Reuters 2022
