Quilter reports uplift in last quarter of 2021

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager Quilter <IPO-OLD.L>
saw a strong final quarter of 2021, with improved year-on-year
net flows, it said on Wednesday.
Assets under management reached 111.8 billion pounds ($151
billion) at the end of December 2021, up 13% from the previous
year.
The fund manager, which became a standalone company after
the break-up of Anglo-South African financial services firm Old
Mutual in 2018, saw year-to-date net inflows of 4 billion pounds
and fourth quarter net inflows of 1 billion pounds.
"2021 was a year which highlighted the strength of our
advice-based model," Quilter's chief executive Paul Feeney said.
"We expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022," he added.
Quilter's new investment platform reported a sharp increase
in gross flows to 9 billion pounds and net inflows of 3.5
billion pounds during 2021.
The division provides wealth management products and
services in the UK, serving affluent customers.
($1 = 0.7407 pounds)
(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by John O'Donnell)