Quilter PLC - London-based wealth manager - Says 27% of its shareholders reject a resolution "to authorise political donations or expenditure by the company and its subsidiaries" at an annual general meeting held on Thursday. Says it has actively engaged with its shareholders on this issue since listing in 2018 and understands their concerns reflect a difference in market practice for many of its South African shareholders. Says it will continue to engage with shareholders in line with the UK corporate governance rules. Notes that all other motions were passed by the requisite majorities.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR26.86, up 2.7% on Thursday

12-month change: up 33%

Current stock price in London: 115.20 pence, up 1.1%

12-month change: up 35%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

