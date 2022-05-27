Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Quilter plc
  News
  Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/27 07:50:55 am EDT
120.10 GBX   -0.25%
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
Randall & Quilter Down 33% as Brickell Plans to Pull Out of Acquisition
MT
QUILTER : Redemption of B Shares, Cash Proceeds in respect of fractional entitlements
PU
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
QUILTER PLC

Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-QUILTER PLC tached ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

4.

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.

Date on which the threshold was crossed or

25/05/2022

reached vi:

6.

Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/05/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

voting rights held

tached to shares (to-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

in issuer (8.A +

tal of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

8.B) vii

Resulting situation

on the date on which

16.692%

16.692%

234,374,752

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

14.051%

14.051%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

234,374,752

16.692%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

234,374,752

16.692%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date x

Conversion Period xi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

NIL

NIL

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

x

voting rights

riod xi

Settlement xii

SUBTOTAL

NIL

NIL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Name xv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

PUBLIC INVESTMENT

16.692%

16.692%

CORPORATION SOC

LIMITED

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

Date of completion

26 May 2022

27 May 2022

Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
