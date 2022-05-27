QUILTER PLC
Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)
ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269
JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-QUILTER PLC tached ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify) iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|
Name
|
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
25/05/2022
|
reached vi:
|
|
6.
|
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
26/05/2022
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights at-
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial instru-
|
Total of both in %
|
voting rights held
|
|
tached to shares (to-
|
|
ments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
in issuer (8.A +
|
|
tal of 8. A)
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
8.B) vii
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
16.692%
|
|
16.692%
|
234,374,752
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
14.051%
|
|
14.051%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rights ix
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
|
(DTR5.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
234,374,752
|
|
|
16.692%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
234,374,752
|
16.692%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|
|
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Expiration
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
date x
|
Conversion Period xi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion Pe-
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
x
|
voting rights
|
|
riod xi
|
Settlement xii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
Name xv
|
struments if it equals
|
|
than the notifiable
|
or is higher than the
|
than the notifiable
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
PUBLIC INVESTMENT
|
16.692%
|
|
16.692%
|
CORPORATION SOC
|
|
LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
N/A
|
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
N/A
|
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
N/A
|
|
11. Additional information xvi
|
Place of completion
|
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
26 May 2022
|
|
27 May 2022
Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited