QUILTER PLC

Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-QUILTER PLC tached ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 25/05/2022 reached vi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26/05/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation