QUILTER PLC (Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006) ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269 JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company") TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Quilter PLC of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as dis- cretionary investment manager on behalf of managed portfolios. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town, South Africa 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name N/A City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 01-08-2022 reached vi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03-08-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 1

% of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of ments (8.A + 8.B) tal of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 14.006% 14.006% 1,404,105,498 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 13.983% notification (if 13.983% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNHSJN34 196,653,542 14.006% - SUBTOTAL 8. A 196,653,542 14.006% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Exercise/ Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument date x Conversion Period xi the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights instrument date x voting rights riod xi Settlement xii 2

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv X (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- Name xv equals or is higher equals or is higher struments if it equals than the notifiable or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Coronation Fund Man- agers Ltd Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd Coronation Asset Man- 14.006% 14.006% agement (Pty) Ltd 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi 3