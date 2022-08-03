TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
08/03/2022 | 09:29am EDT
QUILTER PLC
(Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)
ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269
JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Quilter PLC
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-
tached ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as dis-
cretionary investment manager on behalf of managed
portfolios.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town, South Africa
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
01-08-2022
reached vi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
03-08-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
1
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of
ments
(8.A + 8.B)
tal of 8. A)
issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
14.006%
14.006%
1,404,105,498
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
13.983%
notification (if
13.983%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNHSJN34
196,653,542
14.006%
-
SUBTOTAL 8. A
196,653,542
14.006%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
date x
Conversion Period xi
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion Pe-
cash
% of voting rights
instrument
date
x
voting rights
riod xi
Settlement xii
2
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
Name xv
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Man-
agers Ltd
Coronation Investment
Management SA (Pty)
Ltd
Coronation Asset Man-
14.006%
14.006%
agement (Pty) Ltd
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
3
Place of completion
Cape Town, South Africa
Date of completion
03 August 2022
03 August 2022
Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited