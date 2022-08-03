Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quilter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLT   GB00BNHSJN34

QUILTER PLC

(QLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:45 2022-08-03 am EDT
120.08 GBX   -2.34%
09:29aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
08/01FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
08/01NatWest Mulling Bid for Wealth Management Firm Quilter, This Is Money Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

08/03/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUILTER PLC

(Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006)

ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269

JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

Quilter PLC

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

tached ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as dis-

cretionary investment manager on behalf of managed

portfolios.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cape Town, South Africa

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

01-08-2022

reached vi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03-08-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

1

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

14.006%

14.006%

1,404,105,498

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

13.983%

notification (if

13.983%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BNHSJN34

196,653,542

14.006%

-

SUBTOTAL 8. A

196,653,542

14.006%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date x

Conversion Period xi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

x

voting rights

riod xi

Settlement xii

2

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

Name xv

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Coronation Fund Man-

agers Ltd

Coronation Investment

Management SA (Pty)

Ltd

Coronation Asset Man-

14.006%

14.006%

agement (Pty) Ltd

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

3

Place of completion

Cape Town, South Africa

Date of completion

03 August 2022

03 August 2022

Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

4

Disclaimer

Quilter plc published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUILTER PLC
09:29aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
08/01FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
08/01NatWest Mulling Bid for Wealth Management Firm Quilter, This Is Money Reports
DJ
08/01Wealth Manager Quilter Jumps 14% as NatWest Mulls Takeover Bid
MT
08/01FTSE 100 closes down as oil stocks drop and sterling gains
RE
08/01UK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results
RE
07/22JPMorgan Downgrades Quilter to Neutral from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
07/06QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
07/04QUILTER : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure by a person with interests..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUILTER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 614 M 750 M 750 M
Net income 2022 33,3 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net cash 2022 1 632 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 1 647 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart QUILTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Quilter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 122,95 GBX
Average target price 141,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Mark Oscar Satchel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Markland Chairman
Leon Deist Chief Information Officer
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUILTER PLC-29.03%2 012
BLACKSTONE INC.-22.27%71 050
KKR & CO. INC.-29.88%44 918
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.73%19 026
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.24%13 645
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.28%13 633