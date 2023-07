Quimpac SA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The Company's main activities include the production, distribution and sale of such chemical products as caustic soda, liquid chlorine, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, dicalcium phosphate, ferric chloride, calcium chloride, calcium hypochlorite and alcohols. The Company is also involved in the exploitation of the salt deposits of Las Salinas de Huacho and Las Salinas de Otuma; the production of edible, industrial and deicing salt, and the provision of such services as loading and unloading of liquids from tankers, through the harbor terminals of Orquendo and Paramongas. As of December 31, 2011, Quimpac Corp SAC was the Company's majority shareholder with 93.28% of its interest.

Sector Commodity Chemicals