Official QUINCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. press release

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing an innovative drug delivery technology that leverages a patient’s own biology to deliver rare disease therapeutics, today announced that Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate at two investor events taking place in San Francisco, California in January 2024:

7th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum (NIF) – Sunday, January 7, 2024: Dr. Thye will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Exploring New Modalities for Rare & Orphan Neurological Diseases” from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and provide a company overview from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time. Access to the NIF event is available to registered attendees only.

Biotech Showcase™ 2024 – Tuesday, January 9, 2024: Dr. Thye will provide a company overview from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the News & Events heading of Quince’s Investor Relations website at ir.quincetx.com . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly following the end of the live event.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the potential of a patient’s own biology to deliver innovative and life-changing therapeutics to those living with rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter/X.

