    QNCX   US22053A1079

QUINCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(QNCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-08-25 pm EDT
1.820 USD   -2.67%
08/09QUINCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/09Quince Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Quince Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2022
BU
Quince Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases, announced that the company will present at a number of scientific meetings taking place in September 2022, including the 14th International Conference on Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI 2022), The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting (ASBMR 2022), and the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS 2022). Meeting participation details are as follows:

OI 2022 – August 30 to September 2, 2022, in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Abstract Title: Fracture-targeted Anabolics for Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Fractures

  • Presenter: Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Medical Officer, Quince Therapeutics
  • Authors: Stewart Low1, Jeffery Nielsen1, Xinlan Lu1, Arden Shen2, Mini Thomas1

ASBMR 2022 – September 9 to September 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas

Abstract Title: Improved Spinal Fusion Through Targeted Delivery of Abaloparatide

  • Presenter: Mini Thomas – Senior Scientist, Quince Therapeutics
  • Authors: Jeffery J. Nielsen1,2, Stewart A Low 1, Mini Thomas1,Christopher Chen1, Xinlan Li1, Ephraim Mbachu1, Lina Trigg2, Madeline Tremby2, Philip S. Low2

Abstract Title: : Evaluating the Efficacy of an Acidic Oligopeptide-radioisotope Chelator Conjugate to Target and Deliver Radioactive Agents to Bone Cancers

  • Presenter: Da sol Jung – Graduate Student, Purdue University
  • Authors: Da sol Jung2, Philip S. Low2

MHSRS 2022 – September 12 to September 15, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida

Abstract Title: Engineered Bone Fracture Targeted Parathyroid Hormone Agonist as an Effective Pharmaceutical for Accelerated Bone Repair in Mouse and Canine Models

  • Presenter: Mary Niedrauer – Scientist 2, Quince Therapeutics
  • Authors: Jeffery J. Nielsen1,2, Stewart A Low 1, Philip S. Low2

1Quince Therapeutics, West Lafayette, IN 2Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Quince plans to post related presentations, posters, and abstracts to Science section of its corporate website in conjunction with its participation as these respective scientific meetings.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases. The company discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform designed to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease to promote more rapid healing with fewer off-target safety concerns compared to non-targeted therapeutics. Quince’s discovery pipeline is positioned for rapid expansion across multiple skeletal therapeutic indications to address underserved therapeutic areas with major, unmet medical needs, including osteogenesis imperfecta, fractures, spinal fusion, and other severe bone diseases. The company’s lead compound NOV004 is an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site, which preclinical studies demonstrate result in rapid increases in bone density, strength, and healing directly at the site of bone fracture. NOV004 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in 2023 and advance to a lead indication in osteogenesis imperfecta. For more information, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on LinkedIn and @Quince_Tx on Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “can,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “encouraged,” “positioned,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical development and strategic development path for NOV004; the timing and success of the company’s clinical trials and related data, including plans and the ability to initiate, conduct and/or complete the Phase 1 clinical studies for NOV004; the potential therapeutic benefits, safety, and efficacy of the company’s product candidate and discovery pipeline. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince Therapeutic’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
