Quince Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases, announced that the company will present at a number of scientific meetings taking place in September 2022, including the 14th International Conference on Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI 2022), The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting (ASBMR 2022), and the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS 2022). Meeting participation details are as follows:

OI 2022 – August 30 to September 2, 2022, in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Abstract Title: Fracture-targeted Anabolics for Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Fractures

Presenter: Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Medical Officer, Quince Therapeutics

Authors: Stewart Low1, Jeffery Nielsen1, Xinlan Lu1, Arden Shen2, Mini Thomas1

ASBMR 2022 – September 9 to September 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas

Abstract Title: Improved Spinal Fusion Through Targeted Delivery of Abaloparatide

Presenter: Mini Thomas – Senior Scientist, Quince Therapeutics

Authors: Jeffery J. Nielsen1,2, Stewart A Low 1, Mini Thomas1,Christopher Chen1, Xinlan Li1, Ephraim Mbachu1, Lina Trigg2, Madeline Tremby2, Philip S. Low2

Abstract Title: : Evaluating the Efficacy of an Acidic Oligopeptide-radioisotope Chelator Conjugate to Target and Deliver Radioactive Agents to Bone Cancers

Presenter: Da sol Jung – Graduate Student, Purdue University

Authors: Da sol Jung2, Philip S. Low2

MHSRS 2022 – September 12 to September 15, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida

Abstract Title: Engineered Bone Fracture Targeted Parathyroid Hormone Agonist as an Effective Pharmaceutical for Accelerated Bone Repair in Mouse and Canine Models

Presenter: Mary Niedrauer – Scientist 2, Quince Therapeutics

Authors: Jeffery J. Nielsen1,2, Stewart A Low 1, Philip S. Low2

1Quince Therapeutics, West Lafayette, IN 2Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Quince plans to post related presentations, posters, and abstracts to Science section of its corporate website in conjunction with its participation as these respective scientific meetings.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases. The company discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform designed to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease to promote more rapid healing with fewer off-target safety concerns compared to non-targeted therapeutics. Quince’s discovery pipeline is positioned for rapid expansion across multiple skeletal therapeutic indications to address underserved therapeutic areas with major, unmet medical needs, including osteogenesis imperfecta, fractures, spinal fusion, and other severe bone diseases. The company’s lead compound NOV004 is an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site, which preclinical studies demonstrate result in rapid increases in bone density, strength, and healing directly at the site of bone fracture. NOV004 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in 2023 and advance to a lead indication in osteogenesis imperfecta. For more information, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on LinkedIn and @Quince_Tx on Twitter.

